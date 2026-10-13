Nearly 3,900 international patients visit Bạch Mai Hospital for medical examinations and treatment over the past 3 years

HÀ NỘI — Bạch Mai General Hospital's reputation for medical expertise transcends language barriers and geographical distances, as shown by thousands of visits from international patients over the past three years.

Clinical data from January 1, 2024, to October 10, 2026, show 3,871 international patients from over 120 countries and territories.

Bạch Mai Hospital Director Prof. Đào Xuân Cơ said foreign tourists' and experts' medical needs at the facility span a wide range of care levels.

In addition to 2,721 outpatient visits and 65 day-care or specialised outpatient treatments, the hospital admitted 1,078 inpatients (nearly 28 per cent of total cases).

These cases largely involved severe, complex, or critical emergency conditions requiring specialised medical intervention, according to Prof. Cơ

“Far more than just a reliable healthcare pillar for millions of domestic citizens, Bạch Mai General Hospital is increasingly asserting its stature and influence on both the regional and global medical landscapes,” Prof. Cơ said.

Driven by exceptional professional expertise, State-of-the-art equipment and a spirit of medical ethics that transcends borders, Bạch Mai has become a trusted destination for thousands of international patients, from neighbouring countries like China, Laos and Timor-Leste, as well as regions as far afield as Europe, the Americas and Africa.

Hospital statistics show that patients from Asia account for the largest share, with China (804 visits), Laos (659 visits), Timor-Leste (264 visits), South Korea (156 visits), the Philippines (127 visits), Thailand (120 visits), Taiwan (101 visits), Singapore (93 visits), India (63 visits), and Japan (53 visits).

The hospital also recorded patients from Europe, the Americas and Africa, including those from Germany (268 visits), the US (107 visits), Russia (79 visits), France (62 visits), Australia (49 visits), Nigeria (51 visits), and South Africa (50 visits).

To best support international patients, Bạch Mai Hospital mobilised a team of medical professionals with strong foreign language skills to assist patients throughout the admission process, translate medical records, and support clinical consultations.

Furthermore, the hospital leveraged digital technology through the "Bach Mai Care" app—which supports four languages ​​(Vietnamese, English, Chinese, and Japanese)—to enable foreigners to easily register for appointments, access their health records online, and conveniently manage their health information.

Beyond patient care, Bạch Mai Hospital has established itself as a prestigious centre for training and technology transfer, regionally and globally. Each year, the hospital hosts 200 to 300 international doctors and medical students—from countries such as the UK, Germany, France, Australia, the Philippines, Nigeria, and Laos—for internships and advanced training in neuro-intervention, intensive care, and diagnostic imaging.

Additionally, the hospital proactively transfers stroke treatment techniques to partner medical facilities, such as Mittaphab Hospital (Laos), thereby contributing to the enhancement of overall healthcare quality in the region.

Guided by the principle of "putting patients' health first," the staff and physicians of Bạch Mai Hospital not only kindle hope for survival among thousands of international patients but also continue to affirm the standing and elevate the prestige of Việt Nam's healthcare sector on the global stage.— VNS