 Gia Lai man held after stabbing Lao girlfriend to death

GIA LAI — Police in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai have detained a 26-year-old man for investigation after he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death at her university dormitory following a relationship dispute.

The provincial police’s Investigation Police Agency said on Tuesday that Phạm Minh Phúc, born in 2000 and residing in Ia Ly Commune, was being held in criminal custody on suspicion of murder.

According to preliminary information from the police, Phúc and K.S., born in 2006 and a student at the Gia Lai campus of the Việt Nam National University of Forestry, had been in a romantic relationship since 2024.

The couple had reportedly been experiencing frequent disagreements recently, with K.S. repeatedly asking to end the relationship. Phúc allegedly suspected that she was involved with someone else.

On Monday evening, Phúc went drinking with friends. At around 9.30pm, he allegedly took a knife to K.S.'s room at the university's dormitory in Hội Phú Ward.

Finding the room door closed, Phúc allegedly used a brick to smash a glass panel to gain entry before entering the room and stabbing K.S. multiple times.

K.S. was taken to Hùng Vương Gia Lai Hospital for emergency treatment but died before reaching the hospital, sustaining injuries to her neck, chest, back and arms, according to the initial report.

After the incident, Phúc went to the police and turned himself in, confessing to his alleged actions.

Local authorities later in the day confirmed that K.S. was a Lao national.

The case remains under investigation. — VNS