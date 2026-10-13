HCM City honours fallen soldiers with solemn musical tribute 

HCM CITY — A special musical programme titled "Khúc Tri Ân" (Song of Gratitude) was held on the night of October 13 at HCM City's Lê Thị Riêng Cultural Park, honouring the nation's martyrs before their remains are interred at the HCM City Martyrs’ Cemetery in Long Bình Ward tomorrow.

The event was directed by the HCM City Party Committee, the municipal People's Committee, and the municipal Steering Committee for the Search, Recovery and Identification of Martyrs’ Remains, and organised by the HCM City Department of Culture and Sports.

It was attended by General Nguyễn Trọng Nghĩa, Director of the General Department of Politics under the Việt Nam People's Army, Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Thị Thanh Trà, along with other high-level authority.

The show featured musical performances and songs such as ‘Tổ quốc ơi ta đã nghe’, ‘Hẹn ước Bắc Nam’ and ‘Đón các anh về với đất Mẹ’, all convey the spirit of patriotism, heroism during wartime, and hopes of reuniting with loved ones.

​Dr Trần Văn Bản, an 82-year-old former military doctor, shared his emotional journey as a volunteer to support the search, recovery and identification of martyrs’ remains during the excavation of a wartime mass grave in Lê Thị Riêng Park.

Attendees also heard from painter Lê Sa Long, who shared insights into his artwork depicting martyred heroes, alongside contributions from other artists and cultural figures.

As part of the event, officials took part in a solemn candle-lighting and incense-offering ritual, symbolising their deep respect and profound gratitude to the fallen soldiers who sacrificed their lives for national independence, as well as the appreciation of those living in peace today. — VNS