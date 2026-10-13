Free surgery brings smiles to children with cleft lip, palate deformities

HÀ NỘI — Hundreds of child patients with cleft lip and palate deformities came to the Việt Nam-Cuba Friendship Hospital for free examination and surgery under the "Operation Smile" surgery programme from October 12 to 16.

This year, the programme will provide free examination and treatment for patients with cleft lip, cleft palate, and other congenital craniofacial deformities.

Eligible participants include children with cleft lip aged two weeks or older and children with cleft palate who are at least 12 months old and weigh 9.5 kg or more.

Hospital doctors and foreign experts examined 136 cases, 71 of which were deemed eligible for surgery. Most of the children come from disadvantaged backgrounds, with many belonging to ethnic groups from the northern mountainous regions.

Travelling hundreds of kilometres, Cẩm Thị Đỉa brought her three-year-old daughter from Sơn La Province to the Việt Nam-Cuba Friendship Hospital in Hà Nội, hoping the child could undergo surgery during this round of treatments.

Seeing her child playing happily despite an imperfect smile, Đỉa yearns for the doctors to heal her, paving the way for a better future.

"My daughter was born with a cleft palate. Even at three, she still cannot speak normally. She struggles with pronunciation, and eating and drinking are difficult because liquids often spill out," Đỉa said.

Living in a remote, impoverished mountainous area, her family only relied on humanitarian surgery programmes. Therefore, upon learning of the programmel, she registered and took her child to Hà Nội for an examination.

Tẩn Láo Tả, 24, from Bảo Lạng Commune, Cao Bằng Province, said that he has two daughters and the older one was born with a cleft palate. His daughter has already undergone one surgery and has come here now for further treatment.

"Before, she couldn't breastfeed, but since the surgery, she has been able to eat and drink," Tả said.

Dr. Hoàng Phong Mỹ, Head of the Department of Maxillofacial Surgery at Việt Nam-Cuba Friendship Hospital, said that a pediatric patient with a cleft lip and palate may undergo five to six surgeries, or even more, depending on the severity and complexity of the deformity.

“Lip surgery is performed when the child is approximately six months old, and cleft palate surgery between nine and 12 months of age. Corrective procedures for residual deformities may be carried out before school age, while orthodontic treatment and alveolar bone grafting can be performed when the child is between eight and 10 years old,” Dr. Mỹ said.

By the time the child is approximately 15–18 years old, further corrective surgery or maxillofacial intervention may be required to improve function and appearance.

In addition to cleft palate repair, the child requires speech therapy. Subsequent interventions, such as revision of lip and nasal scars, alveolar bone grafting, orthodontics, or maxillofacial surgery, are considered based on the child's developmental stage and specific condition, according to Dr. Mỹ.

Over the past 35 years, Việt Nam-Cuba Friendship Hospital has collaborated with Operation Smile to perform many humanitarian surgery campaigns for thousands of children with cleft lip and palate deformities.

In addition, the programme also provides free examinations and treatment for various other congenital maxillofacial deformities, as well as conditions such as polydactyly (extra fingers or toes) and congenital ptosis (drooping eyelids) in children aged five and older. — VNS