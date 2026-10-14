Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Body of missing victim found after boat capsizing

October 14, 2026 - 10:16
Immediately after receiving the report, the Thuận An Port Border Guard Station and the Huế City Border Guard Command dispatched a canoe and 12 officers to coordinate with local authorities in searching for the missing person.
The authorities search for the missing victim in Thuận An Ward, Huế City. — VNA/VNS Photo

HUẾ — The body of a fisherman who went missing after a boat collision in Thuận An Ward was recovered on Wednesday morning, according to the Hue City Border Guard.

Authorities identified the victim as 47-year-old Nguyễn Ngọc Lân, a resident of Thuận Hòa residential area in Hóa Châu Ward.

At around 6pm on Tuesday, Lân and his wife, Đặng Thị Bắc, were fishing on a local lagoon in a motorised boat roughly 6m long.

As they reached a section roughly 800m from the old Thuận An Bridge toward the estuary, their boat collided with another vessel and sank. Local residents quickly rescued Bac, while Lân was swept away and went missing.

Immediately after receiving the report, the Thuận An Port Border Guard Station and the Huế City Border Guard Command dispatched a canoe and 12 officers to coordinate with local authorities in searching for the missing person.

At around 8.35pm the same day, the authorities found Lân’s body.

The authorities are continuing to clarify the cause of the incident in accordance with regulations. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Society

Cổ Thạch Hill and its ancient seaside stone path

Located in Phú Hạnh Village, Tuy An Đông Commune, Đắk Lắk Province, Cổ Thạch Hill draws visitors with its meeting of mountains and sea, a stone path that locals say dates back hundreds of years, and a grove of old duối (Streblus asper) trees. Far from the crowds, the hill has a simple, rustic beauty and still bears traces of the lives of local people over many generations.
Society

HCM City earmarks $193m for cancer care upgrades

HCM City plans to allocate more than VNĐ5 trillion (US$193.3 million) for five key projects at the HCM City Oncology Hospital between 2026 and 2030 to ease severe overcrowding, shorten long waiting times for radiotherapy, and strengthen advanced diagnostic capabilities.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom