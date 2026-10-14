Body of missing victim found after boat capsizing

HUẾ — The body of a fisherman who went missing after a boat collision in Thuận An Ward was recovered on Wednesday morning, according to the Hue City Border Guard.

Authorities identified the victim as 47-year-old Nguyễn Ngọc Lân, a resident of Thuận Hòa residential area in Hóa Châu Ward.

At around 6pm on Tuesday, Lân and his wife, Đặng Thị Bắc, were fishing on a local lagoon in a motorised boat roughly 6m long.

As they reached a section roughly 800m from the old Thuận An Bridge toward the estuary, their boat collided with another vessel and sank. Local residents quickly rescued Bac, while Lân was swept away and went missing.

Immediately after receiving the report, the Thuận An Port Border Guard Station and the Huế City Border Guard Command dispatched a canoe and 12 officers to coordinate with local authorities in searching for the missing person.

At around 8.35pm the same day, the authorities found Lân’s body.

The authorities are continuing to clarify the cause of the incident in accordance with regulations. — VNS