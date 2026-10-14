Vietnamese scientist wins ASEAN-US Science Prize for Women

ĐÀ NẴNG — Vietnamese scientist Associate Professor Hà Thị Thanh Hương has won the first prize in the mid-career category of the 2026 ASEAN–US Science Prize for Women.

The award ceremony was held in the central city of Đà Nẵng on Wednesday afternoon as part of the plenary session of the 90th Meeting of the ASEAN Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation (COSTI-90).

Indonesian scientist Dr Latifah Nurahmi received an honourable mention in the mid-career category.

Associate Professor Hương graduated with top grade in biotechnology from the University of Science under Vietnam National University, HCM City.

She later earned her PhD from Stanford University in the US before returning to Việt Nam.

She is currently head of Department of Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine at the School of Biomedical Engineering, International University under Vietnam National University, HCM City.

Established in 2014 under the ASEAN Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation, the ASEAN-US Science Prize for Women aims to recognise outstanding scientific achievements while promoting women's participation in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The competition is open to women scientists holding doctoral degrees in applied science fields and who are nationals of one of the 11 ASEAN member states.

Candidates are considered in two categories – mid-career for scientists aged 45 or below, and senior for those aged 46 or above. — VNS