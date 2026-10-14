ASEAN's COSTI-90 holds first meetings of five technical sub-committees

HÀ NỘI — Five technical sub-committees of the ASEAN Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation (COSTI) held their first meetings under a new organisational structure in Đà Nẵng on October 13. The gathering marks a shift in ASEAN's coordination framework for regional cooperation in science, technology and innovation.

The event opened a series of activities under the 90th COSTI meeting (COSTI-90), hosted by Việt Nam’s Ministry of Science and Technology (MST). It was also the sub-committees' first meeting since COSTI streamlined and restructured its technical framework, reducing the number of sub-committees from nine to five.

The conference brought together around 250 delegates, including representatives from ASEAN member states, the ASEAN Secretariat, partners and international organisations.

The five sub-groups are the Sub-Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation Ecosystem (SC-STIE); the Sub-Committee on Deep and Emerging Technology (SC-DET); the Sub-Committee on Biotechnology and Food Science (SC-BFS); the Sub-Committee on Materials and Energy Technology (SC-MET); and the Sub-Committee on Earth, Ocean and Space Science (SC-EOSS).

The restructuring aims to streamline the organisational structure and align technical activities with the ASEAN Plan of Action on Science, Technology and Innovation 2026-2035 (APASTI 2026-2035). Under this framework, each sub-committee will identify priority areas and develop annual plans with specific objectives and performance indicators. They will also oversee their affiliated centres and networks and report regularly to COSTI.

At the meetings, the ASEAN Secretariat briefed delegates on the outcomes of relevant summits, the status of the ASEAN Science, Technology and Innovation Fund (ASTIF), and the terms of reference for establishing COSTI subsidiary bodies.

The sub-committees reviewed progress on ongoing and completed projects and initiatives, discussed proposals for new cooperation activities and heard reports from regional centres and technical networks.

Discussions covered a wide range of key areas, including human resource development and research infrastructure, artificial intelligence, quantum technology, semiconductors, biotechnology, food security, clean energy, new materials, meteorology, ocean science and space technology.

Delegates also received updates on cooperation with international partners and organisations, including China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, India, the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States and the World Meteorological Organisation.

Under the new structure, Việt Nam chairs the SC-EOSS. The Vietnamese delegation also took part in the meetings, sharing the results of several networks and programmes coordinated or co-chaired by Việt Nam, thereby contributing to ASEAN cooperation in science, technology and innovation.

The sub-committees have already adopted and prepared reports by their respective chairs for submission to COSTI-90.

The meetings marked a new phase in ASEAN science, technology and innovation cooperation, in which streamlining the sub-committee structure goes hand in hand with improving coordination, sharpening priorities and implementing initiatives.

The outcomes will provide a basis for COSTI to further shape cooperation priorities, mobilise resources and leverage the strengths of member states, helping make science, technology and innovation drivers of sustainable development and enhanced regional competitiveness in 2026-2035.

The 21st meeting of the Board of Advisers to COSTI (BAC-21) took place on the morning of October 14. The COSTI-90 plenary session will run from the afternoon of October 14 to October 15, with Minister of Science and Technology Vũ Hải Quân attending and delivering welcome remarks. — VNS