Tribute for the fallen

Located in Phú Hạnh Village, Tuy An Đông Commune, Đắk Lắk Province, Cổ Thạch Hill draws visitors with its meeting of mountains and sea, a stone path that locals say dates back hundreds of years, and a grove of old duối (Streblus asper) trees. Far from the crowds, the hill has a simple, rustic beauty and still bears traces of the lives of local people over many generations.