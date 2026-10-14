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HCM City residents pay tribute to fallen soldiers

October 14, 2026 - 15:30
Thousands of residents in HCM City lined the streets from early morning on Wednesday, expressing their profound gratitude to those who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and freedom and the peace they enjoy today.
A HCM City resident lines the street, holding bouquets of white chrysanthemums to pay tribute to fallen heroes and martyrs. VNA/VNS Photos

HCM CITY — Thousands of residents in HCM City lined the streets from early morning on Wednesday, holding white flowers to pay their respects as a procession carrying the remains of fallen soldiers made its way to HCM City Martyrs’ Cemetery for reburial.

The gesture expressed their profound gratitude to those who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and freedom and the peace they enjoy today.

Võ Thị Bạch Tuyết, 78, from Gia Định Ward, arrived on Cách Mạng Tháng Tám Street at 7am with a bouquet of white chrysanthemums to honour the fallen. She said she was deeply moved and grateful for their sacrifices.

Upon learning that the remains of more than 700 fallen soldiers recovered from Lê Thị Riêng Park would be reburied at the cemetery, she was determined to be there to pay her respects to those who had laid down their lives for national independence and freedom.

Residents in HCM City gather along the street from early morning to honour those who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Hoàng Thảo Vân, a small business owner in Hoà Hưng Ward, took the morning off to pay her respects. She bought three bouquets to share with residents who had not had time to buy flowers, hoping everyone along the route would pause to honour the fallen soldiers.

Meanwhile, Lê Thanh Phong and his wife travelled from the Mekong Delta province of Đồng Tháp to HCM City in the previous afternoon to pay tribute to the fallen soldiers.

As the procession carrying the remains passed, people stood in silence and bowed their heads in reverence, with many unable to hold back their tears.

A resident is unable to hold back her tears when the procession carrying the remains passes. 

Lê Thị Vân, from Nhiêu Lộc Ward, said she was deeply moved by accounts of the recovery operation at Lê Thị Riêng Park, including reports that some remains were found piled together and some soldiers had been brutally tortured before their deaths. She expressed deep respect and admiration for their sacrifices.

The white flowers and solemn gestures of the residents conveyed countless expressions of gratitude to those who laid down their lives for the nation’s independence and freedom. — VNA/VNS

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