Police bust Phú Quốc hotel booking scam with over $231m in transactions

AN GIANG — Police in southern Việt Nam’s southern province of An Giang Province have dismantled a criminal network that allegedly impersonated five-star hotels and resorts in the resort island Phú Quốc to defraud customers booking accommodation online, with transactions through 229 related bank accounts exceeding VNĐ6 trillion (US$231 million).

An Giang Provincial Police said the network had established fake social media pages and websites impersonating hotels and resorts in Phú Quốc, a special administrative zone known for its tourism industry.

Colonel Nguyễn Nhật Trường, deputy director of An Giang Provincial Police and head of its investigative police agency, said the Criminal Police Division and the Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention Division detected the organised group in April 2026.

The suspects allegedly purchased online advertisements and artificial engagement to make their pages appear credible, attracting customers seeking accommodation in Phú Quốc. They then persuaded victims to transfer deposits before cutting off contact and appropriating the money.

Police subsequently launched a specialised investigation. On July 10, the task force arrested four suspects as part of the operation.

As of October 13, investigators had initiated legal proceedings against 10 defendants and ordered their detention, while placing another suspect in temporary custody. Authorities also ordered the temporary suspension of exit procedures for 12 people and continued investigating the roles of other individuals potentially involved.

Investigators have reviewed 229 bank accounts linked to the case, with total transactions exceeding VNĐ6 trillion. The figure represents the value of transactions through the accounts and does not necessarily correspond to the amount of money stolen.

The investigation has also identified 60 victims. Among them, 17 allegedly transferred a combined sum of billions of đồng to accounts registered under a certain 'KOKOSA Company,' which the suspects reportedly used to receive payments.

Beyond fraudulent accommodation bookings, the group allegedly employed other schemes involving tuition fees, insurance sales and a programme called “Young Pilot”.

The investigative police agency has initiated proceedings in three additional criminal cases linked to these alleged scams for further investigation and handling in accordance with the law.

Police said the suspects had established shell companies and opened bank accounts in the names of legal entities to lend credibility to their operations. By combining these corporate identities with fabricated online information, they made it more difficult for customers to verify the authenticity of the advertised services.

An Giang Provincial Police said the investigation was continuing to identify other individuals involved and clarify the alleged offences.

Phú Quốc welcomed 8 million tourists in 2025, and in the first nine months of 2025, the island has already received nearly 8.6 million tourists, reflecting its growing popularity among both domestic and international holidaymakers. — VNS