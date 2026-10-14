Bắc Ninh honours organisations and individuals for investment attraction, budget contributions

BẮC NINH — The Bắc Ninh municipal People’s Committee has honoured organisations and individuals for outstanding achievements in attracting foreign investment and fulfilling state budget payment obligations in 2026.

Phạm Hoàng Sơn, Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, presented certificates of merit to four organisations, including the Bắc Ninh Industrial Parks Management Board, Western Pacific Infrastructure JSC, Cooler Master (Vietnam) Co, Ltd and Micro Commercial Components Vietnam Co, Ltd.

Two individuals were also honoured, namely Kim Yong Sup, General Deputy Director in charge of External Relations at Samsung Electronics Vietnam Co, Ltd, and Hu Xue Tong, General Deputy Director of Micro Commercial Components Vietnam Co, Ltd.

The awards came as the city continued to record positive results in investment attraction and state budget revenue.

In the first nine months of 2026, Bắc Ninh attracted more than US$18.74 billion in total registered investment capital, up 22.5 per cent year-on-year. This included 264 newly licensed foreign direct investment (FDI) projects with registered capital of US$1.67 billion and 222 existing projects that registered additional investment of $2.30 billion. Bắc Ninh currently ranks third nationwide in FDI attraction, after HCM City and Thái Nguyên.

State budget revenue in the city reached VNĐ70.44 trillion ($2.72 billion), equivalent to 97.4 per cent of the annual target. Domestic revenue contributed VNĐ58.43 trillion ($2.25 billion), or 98.9 per cent of the target, while revenue from import and export activities totalled VNĐ12.01 trillion ($463.7 million), or 90.6 per cent. Revenue from land-use fees reached VNĐ17.35 trillion ($669.9 million), exceeding the annual target by 33.3 per cent.

Among the organisations honoured, the Bắc Ninh Industrial Parks Management Board reported that newly registered and adjusted investment capital for infrastructure and secondary projects in industrial parks totalled $4.24 billion in the first nine months, equivalent to 264.84 per cent of the city's full-year target.

During the period, the board issued investment registration certificates for 169 secondary projects with total registered capital of $1.24 billion and processed 841 project adjustments. Of these, 250 involved capital increases totalling $2.40 billion. Disbursement of investment capital for projects in industrial parks reached $1.34 billion, or 74.5 per cent of the annual plan.

Western Pacific Infrastructure JSC is the developer and infrastructure operator of Yên Phong II-A Industrial Park, covering approximately 151.27 hectares. The company has focused on completing infrastructure and preparing cleared land for investors, while selectively targeting projects in electronics, precision technology equipment, semiconductors, high-tech supporting industries and smart logistics.

As of June 30, 2026, Yên Phong II-A Industrial Park had attracted 15 projects from international corporations.

Alongside investment attraction, the company has fulfilled its financial obligations to the State. In 2025, it recorded net revenue of VNĐ819 billion and after-tax profit of VNĐ440 billion, contributing VNĐ179.88 billion to the state budget. It paid a further VNĐ122 billion in the first six months of 2026.

General Deputy Director Kim Yong Sup was recognised for his contributions to maintaining and strengthening cooperation between Samsung Vietnam and the Government, Bắc Ninh authorities and local agencies, as well as promoting education, workforce training and corporate social responsibility programmes.

In 2026, he helped advance the inauguration of the Samsung Innovation Campus high-tech talent development centre at Việt-Hàn Bắc Giang College of Technology. Covering 725sq.m, the centre aims to strengthen high-tech workforce training, including in semiconductor-related fields.

Samsung Electronics Vietnam also continued to make substantial contributions to local industrial development and state budget revenue. The company paid $125 million to the state budget in 2025 and a further $120 million in the first half of 2026.

Bắc Ninh said that alongside efforts to attract new investment, the city was placing greater emphasis on project quality, efficiency and contributions to socio-economic development. Full compliance with state budget obligations, development of high-tech industries, job creation and community contributions were among the connectivity being recognised and encouraged, it said. — VNS