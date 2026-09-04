Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Việt Nam provides $300,000 in emergency humanitarian aid for Nepal

September 04, 2026 - 20:45
The decision was made in the spirit of traditional friendship, solidarity, and mutual support between the two countries.
Rescue workers rescue trapped workers inside the Trishul 3A hydropower tunnel following flash floods in Rasuwa district, Nepal, on September 4. — XINHUA/VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI — In response to the particularly serious loss of life and property caused by flash floods and landslides in Nepal, the Party, State and people of Việt Nam have decided to provide US$300,000 in emergency humanitarian aid to help the Nepalese Government and people overcome the consequences of the disasters.

The decision was made in the spirit of traditional friendship, solidarity, and mutual support between the two countries.

The flash flood that hit the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26 has killed more than 1,300 people while a further 5,000 people remain unaccounted for. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Society

Sơn Trà to assign an Innovation Zone

It aims to establish a large-scale exhibition to promote Sơn Trà Peninsula – a favourite beach tourism hub – as a dynamic innovation centre for the city and central Việt Nam.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom