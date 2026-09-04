Việt Nam provides $300,000 in emergency humanitarian aid for Nepal

HÀ NỘI — In response to the particularly serious loss of life and property caused by flash floods and landslides in Nepal, the Party, State and people of Việt Nam have decided to provide US$300,000 in emergency humanitarian aid to help the Nepalese Government and people overcome the consequences of the disasters.

The decision was made in the spirit of traditional friendship, solidarity, and mutual support between the two countries.

The flash flood that hit the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26 has killed more than 1,300 people while a further 5,000 people remain unaccounted for. — VNA/VNS