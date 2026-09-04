Sơn Trà to assign an Innovation Zone

ĐÀ NẴNG – The Sơn Trà Innovation Fest 2026 (SIF 2026) will be take place at the Trần Hưng Đạo Street park zone on the Hàn River bank on October 2-4.

The event is considered it a starting point for a long-term innovation ecosystem in Sơn Trà Ward and Đà Nẵng City.

The festival’s organisers said 10,000 visitors are expected to attend, creating a space for connections between technology, innovation, education, business, local culture, lifestyle and the community.

It aims to establish a large-scale exhibition to promote Sơn Trà Peninsula – a favourite beach tourism hub – as a dynamic innovation centre for the city and central Việt Nam.

SIF 2026 will offer technology demonstrations and interactive experiences in networking, education, innovation competitions, local cuisine, culture, arts and entertainment in a progressive move for the development of the Sơn Trà Innovation Zone.

Tech firms will have the opportunity to showcase their products, solutions and experience to the community in fields including AI, Robotics, digital transformation and interactive technology.

Workshops and dialogues on technology and innovation, practical digital tools and services, online public services, mobile tax, digital signatures and the use of digital services in daily life will be included in the three-day festival agenda.

Đà Nẵng will be assigned as a national centre in the National Innovation Start-up Network with the aim to make the list of the top 500 Global Startup Ecosystem Cities in 2030. — VNS