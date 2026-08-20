Deputy PM orders 'comprehensive review' of aviation operations in wake of VN34 incident in Munich

HÀ NỘI — Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Gia Túc has ordered a comprehensive investigation into an incident involving Vietnam Airlines flight VN34, which was forced to return to Munich International Airport after take-off on August 15.

Under instructions issued on Thursday, the Ministry of Construction will lead the investigation in coordination with the Ministry of Finance and German aviation authorities, with a focus on determining the cause, responsibilities of relevant parties, and measures to prevent a recurrence.

The incident is currently being investigated by the German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation (BFU).

Deputy PM Túc said the investigation must comply with Vietnamese regulations and international treaties and regulations governing aircraft incident and accident investigations.

The Ministry of Construction and Ministry of Finance were asked to closely monitor the investigation and report to the Prime Minister on its findings.

The Ministry of Public Security was also tasked with coordinating with the Ministry of Construction to verify information needed to ensure aviation security and safety and support the handling of the incident.

The Deputy PM also ordered a comprehensive review of aircraft operation, maintenance and technical inspection procedures, as well as crew training and the performance of duties by the flight crew.

Any shortcomings posing a potential risk to flight safety must be addressed immediately, he said.

The authorities were also instructed to ensure the lawful rights and interests of affected passengers and provide adequate and timely assistance.

Suspected tail strike, four burst tyres

According to a report by the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam, VN34 was operated on a Boeing 787-9 registered as VN-A867 on the Munich–Hà Nội route.

The aircraft took off at 1:57pm local time on August 15, carrying 271 passengers and 16 crew members. Its take-off weight was about 240 tonnes, below the maximum permitted weight of 247.2 tonnes.

As the aircraft took off, its systems issued warnings indicating a possible tail strike and abnormal tyre pressure.

The crew informed air traffic control and decided to return to Munich for a technical inspection.

Because of the aircraft's heavy weight after take-off, the crew dumped fuel to reduce its weight and facilitate a safe landing.

The aircraft also flew two low-altitude circuits around the airport while the crew coordinated with air traffic controllers to assess the condition of the landing gear.

The crew subsequently landed after air traffic control reported that no abnormal signs had been detected.

All passengers safely left the aircraft using mobile stairs and entered the terminal after ground personnel confirmed that there was no smoke or fire.

The aircraft was then moved to a parking area for inspection.

Initial checks found four burst tyres on the main landing gear: tyres No. 1, 5 and 6 on the left side and tyre No. 3 on the right.

Multiple longitudinal scratches were found on the rear fuselage, while sections of the outer skin had been torn, indicating that the aircraft's tail may have struck the runway during take-off.

The aircraft remains grounded at Munich Airport pending further technical assessment and investigation.

The flight was operated by four Vietnamese crew members, including three captains and one first officer.

Two of the captains had accumulated more than 22,000 and 27,000 flight hours, respectively, as of July 2026, while another captain had more than 12,000 flight hours. — VNS