Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

New medical tech on display

May 07, 2026 - 15:50
From AI-powered hospital solutions to advanced surgical devices and health screening tech, VIETNAM MEDI-PHARM - VIETMEDICARE EXPO 2026 brings together hundreds of healthcare businesses and experts from Việt Nam and around the world. Take a look inside one of the country’s largest medical and pharmaceutical exhibitions, which runs until May 9 in Hà Nội.

see also

More on this story

Society

Flood-damaged houses repaired

Lifestart Foundation, an Australian non-governmental organisation, in partnership with the Đà Nẵng City’s Union of Friendship Organisations, has recently implemented a housing support project to assist families affected by natural disasters in mountainous Trà Giáp Commune in the central city.
Society

Điện Biên victory site drives tourism boom

Seventy-two years after the decisive Điện Biên Phủ victory, the province is transforming from a storied battlefield into a dynamic region of economic growth, upgraded infrastructure and growing tourism.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom