New medical tech on display

From AI-powered hospital solutions to advanced surgical devices and health screening tech, VIETNAM MEDI-PHARM - VIETMEDICARE EXPO 2026 brings together hundreds of healthcare businesses and experts from Việt Nam and around the world. Take a look inside one of the country’s largest medical and pharmaceutical exhibitions, which runs until May 9 in Hà Nội.
Police in northern Việt Nam have uncovered a large-scale fraud ring accused of illegally issuing English language certificates under the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) to around 80,000 people, earning an estimated VNĐ200 billion in illicit profits over six years.
Lifestart Foundation, an Australian non-governmental organisation, in partnership with the Đà Nẵng City’s Union of Friendship Organisations, has recently implemented a housing support project to assist families affected by natural disasters in mountainous Trà Giáp Commune in the central city.
HCM City plans to process 100 per cent of eligible land administration procedures online from early 2027, following the completion of a citywide land database infrastructure by the end of 2026, city authorities said.
The electronic fishing log system not only benefits fishermen but also strengthens fisheries management. Authorities can monitor catch volumes, fishing locations and vessel activities more effectively, while ensuring greater transparency for seafood traceability and anti-IUU enforcement.
Seventy-two years after the decisive Điện Biên Phủ victory, the province is transforming from a storied battlefield into a dynamic region of economic growth, upgraded infrastructure and growing tourism.