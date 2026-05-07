New medical tech on display

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From AI-powered hospital solutions to advanced surgical devices and health screening tech, VIETNAM MEDI-PHARM - VIETMEDICARE EXPO 2026 brings together hundreds of healthcare businesses and experts from Việt Nam and around the world. Take a look inside one of the country’s largest medical and pharmaceutical exhibitions, which runs until May 9 in Hà Nội.