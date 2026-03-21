Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Cúc Phương launches Việt Nam’s first national park rewilding plan

March 21, 2026 - 15:12
Cúc Phương National Park and Save Vietnam’s Wildlife have launched Việt Nam’s first rewilding action plan, outlining measures to restore wildlife populations, eliminate poaching threats and rebuild ecosystems, with strong community participation and long-term conservation goals through 2050.

 

Wild animals released back into their natural habitat. — Photos courtesy of Department of Forestry and Forest Protection

HÀ NỘI — Cúc Phương National Park and Save Vietnam’s Wildlife (SVW) on Friday unveiled Việt Nam’s first national park rewilding action plan, outlining measures to restore wildlife and rebuild ecosystems at the country’s oldest protected area.

Titled Cúc Phương Rewilding Action Plan 2026–2035, with a vision to 2050, the initiative aims to transform the park into a natural gene bank capable of supplying wildlife populations to other protected areas nationwide.

“The ultimate objective is to return wildlife to their rightful habitats so they can perform their ecological functions,” park director Nguyễn Văn Chính said at the launch.

Over the 2026–2035 period, the park will focus on four pillars: scientific research and habitat restoration, priority reintroductions, post-release monitoring, and a One Health approach linking ecosystem, animal and human health to reduce the risk of zoonotic disease transmission.

Rewilding efforts will extend beyond the park’s 22,400 hectares to an interprovincial corridor linking Ninh Bình, Thanh Hóa and Phú Thọ, covering more than 50,000 hectares to enhance habitat and genetic connectivity, organisers said.

Rewilding at Cúc Phương extends beyond the park’s 22,400 hectares to link an interprovincial ecological corridor.

A flagship campaign, Cúc Phương Snare-Free, aims to remove more than 95 per cent of cable snares in release zones before animals are returned to the wild, supported by sustained patrols and surveillance. Local communities play a central role in the plan, participating in patrols and monitoring while promoting sustainable livelihoods such as ecotourism. Results-based payment pilots will test mechanisms to share conservation benefits with residents.

SVW director Nguyễn Văn Thái said partnerships between NGOs and national parks are essential and pledged financial and technical support aligned with IUCN standards.

Đoàn Hoài Nam, deputy director of the Department of Forestry and Forest Protection, praised Cúc Phương for leading the initiative and said the department would continue supporting rescue, conservation and rewilding efforts, while issuing technical guidelines to improve implementation. — VNS

Cúc Phương national-park rewilding gene bank wildlife

see also

More on this story

Society

HCM City launches upgraded technology exchange platform

The HCM City Department of Science and Technology on March 20 unveiled an upgraded version of its Technology Exchange Platform at https://techport.vn, marking a major milestone in advancing the intermediary infrastructure underpinning the city’s science and technology market.
Society

Top 10 Vietnamese Outstanding Young Faces of 2025 announced

The Top 10 Outstanding Young Vietnamese of 2025 include Lê Kiến Thành (education); Phạm Anh Tuấn and Đặng Thị Lệ Hằng (scientific research); Nguyễn Chí Đông (labour and production); Phạm Chí Nhu (business and startup); Đoàn Văn Chí (national defence); Trần Quốc Khánh (public security); Nguyễn Đình Bắc (sports); Nguyễn Thị Hòa (culture and arts); and Mùa A Thi (social activities).

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom