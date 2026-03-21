First integrated healthcare and wellness model launched in Northern Việt Nam

HƯNG YÊN — Vingroup recently inaugurated Vinmec Ocean Park 2 General Hospital in Hưng Yên Province, introducing Việt Nam’s first integrated healthcare and wellness model.

Spanning more than 31,000 square metres, the hospital has 114 inpatient beds and is expected to handle around 135,000 outpatient visits each year.

The facility includes 14 specialities, offering a comprehensive range of medical services, with a focus on high-quality care for residents in eastern Hà Nội, Hưng Yên Province, and nearby areas.

A highlight of the hospital is its state-of-the-art MRI 3.0 system, one of the world's leading modern devices, making its first appearance in Việt Nam. The device integrates artificial intelligence, allowing for image reconstruction with millimetre precision, supporting early detection of nerve damage and cancer. Simultaneously, this new technology shortens scanning time and reduces noise, providing a more comfortable experience for patients.

In addition, the hospital is equipped with a GE Healthcare (USA) 512-slice CT system – a device with ultra-fast scanning speed, capable of capturing a whole-body image in just about three seconds. The outstanding advantage of this system is that it minimises radiation dose while maintaining high resolution, especially effective in diagnosing complex cardiovascular and vascular diseases.

In the field of breast cancer screening, the hospital possesses the MAMMOMAT Revelation mammography system combined with the Invenia ABUS Prime ultrasound system. This combination is considered a "golden pair of eyes" due to its ability to detect small lesions at a very early stage.

The new model enables patients to receive treatment and recover in hospitality-style accommodations, with continuous medical monitoring and personalised care.

Prof. Đoàn Quốc Hưng, Director of Vinmec Ocean Park 2 Hospital, said the facility is designed as an integrated space where treatment, recovery, and convalescence take place seamlessly.

“Instead of ending their journey in a hospital room, patients can continue their recovery in an environment designed like a hotel or resort,” he said.

Patients no longer need to move between multiple facilities, as the entire treatment process can be completed within a single complex. The rehabilitation centre is designed as a private retreat, featuring 18 villas that offer a quiet and exclusive setting, while ensuring 24/7 medical monitoring and personalised care.

“The emergence of integrated medical complexes marks a concrete step towards implementing the healthcare sector’s roadmap for developing medical tourism in the 2025–2027 period. According to regulatory assessments, this model not only enhances the quality of healthcare services but also drives economic growth,” Prof. Hưng said.

He added that the hospital will pilot a “community hospital” model, linking with local clinics to provide continuous health monitoring, from initial screening to chronic disease management.

The Ministry of Health is developing a plan to integrate healthcare with tourism, alongside strategies to promote the sector, with the aim of attracting both domestic and international visitors to Việt Nam not only for travel, but also for medical treatment.

The ministry will pilot a healthcare and wellness model in five localities with strong tourism potential: Hà Nội, HCM City, Đà Nẵng, Quảng Ninh, and Khánh Hòa. It is also encouraging public and private healthcare providers to adopt advanced medical technologies, helping reduce the number of Vietnamese patients seeking treatment abroad while attracting more international patients to Việt Nam.

Medical tourism is emerging as a global trend, generating substantial revenue for many countries in the region. With its natural advantages, stable security, and skilled human resources, Việt Nam is well positioned to become an attractive destination for medical tourism. — VNS