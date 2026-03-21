HCM City launches upgraded technology exchange platform

HCM CITY — The HCM City Department of Science and Technology on March 20 unveiled an upgraded version of its Technology Exchange Platform at https://techport.vn, marking a major milestone in advancing the intermediary infrastructure underpinning the city’s science and technology market.

The upgraded platform represents a comprehensive shift from a traditional information-matching model to a managed online technology trading system, with built-in tools to monitor and measure transaction effectiveness.

The transformation is built on three pillars: new tradable technology products, a new digital platform, and a revamped operational model.

Technology data on the platform is structured into four layers: intellectual property (including patents and utility solutions), research outcomes (such as projects and prototypes), technologies and technical know-how, and machinery, equipment and production lines.

This structure enables businesses to more easily identify and select solutions suited to their needs and absorption capacity.

The system manages technology profiles across the entire transaction lifecycle, from listing and matchmaking to negotiation, contract signing and post-transfer monitoring.

It also integrates key indicators such as Technology Readiness Levels (TRL), intellectual property status and other relevant metrics.

A real-time dashboard enhances transparency by publishing critical data, including the number of listings, demand requests, successful matches, signed contracts and total transaction value, along with analytics by strategic technology sectors.

In addition, the platform connects a network of consulting units, bringing together technology organisations, associations, businesses and financial institutions to support specialised processes such as demand standardisation, valuation, legal and financial advisory, and contract negotiation.

This is expected to significantly improve both the quality and feasibility of technology transactions.

The exchange will continue to adopt a hybrid model combining online and offline activities, providing a trusted and practical interaction space for market participants.

Nguyễn Hoàng Bảo Trân, deputy director of the department, said the market is not lacking in technology, but in successful transactions.

“The new platform has therefore been redesigned with fundamental changes aimed at bringing technologies into real-world production.”

Under the new approach, each enterprise’s technology demand will be closely monitored, consulted and supported until concrete outcomes are achieved.

The platform also integrates end-to-end transaction services, from consulting and valuation to brokerage, intellectual property and finance, helping to shorten the path from demand to contract signing.

Notably, it will prioritise technologies with high applicability and clear deployment pathways.

Chu Thúc Đạt, deputy director general of the Authority of Innovation under the Ministry of Science and Technology, said the platform would help accelerate the development of the science and technology market.

“It is not only a technical upgrade but also a transformation in the operational model, towards a transparent and efficient integrated platform for technology data and services.”

After years of operation, the city’s technology exchange has received thousands of technology requests from enterprises, facilitated more than 280,000 supply-demand connections, and automatically shared nearly 3,000 technologies and devices on the platform, expanding linkages nationwide.

It has gradually developed an ecosystem involving dozens of major corporations, thousands of businesses, and numerous universities, research institutes and intermediaries.

On the occasion, the department also signed cooperation agreements with partners on data sharing and platform connectivity.

Additionally, 12 technology transfer contracts between enterprises and research organisations were signed, with a total value of nearly VNĐ19 billion (US$780,000). — VNS