Hessen scholarships awarded to 34 Đà Nẵng students

ĐÀ NẴNG — Đà Nẵng University, in co-operation with the Hessen Office in Việt Nam, has awarded scholarships from Germany’s State of Hessen to 34 students at universities and colleges in the central city for the 2025–26 academic year.

The university said the scholarship programme, administered through the World University Service (WUS) Germany, is funded by the Hessian Ministry of Science and the Arts of the State of Hessen for Vietnamese students.

Each scholarship, worth €216 (US$250), is intended to support students facing difficulties, helping them achieve better results in their studies and daily life.

Bùi Công Thọ, chief representative of the Hessen Office in Việt Nam, emphasised that the programme has served as meaningful support for Vietnamese students for the past 35 years.

It not only helps students in central Việt Nam pursue their studies but also opens up opportunities for further education in Germany in the future, he said.

German language has been introduced into the curriculum at several schools in Đà Nẵng, while the coastal city has also become a venue for hosting the GBA Oktoberfest Việt Nam — the country’s largest annual celebration of German culture — since 2023.

A range of activities was organised in 2025 to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Germany, as well as the 30th anniversary of the German Business Association (GBA) in Việt Nam.

Đà Nẵng University, with around 50,000 students, is considered one of the country’s top three centres for education, scientific research and technology transfer.

It is being developed into an international university, with the Việt Nam–UK Institute for Research and Executive Education (VNUK) serving as a key foundation under the 2030–50 master plan.

The university, which comprises seven member institutions, is also expected to be a major provider of high-quality human resources for the central and Central Highlands regions, as well as for the national higher education system.

Following its merger with the former Quảng Nam Province, Đà Nẵng has attracted 28 German-invested projects worth a combined US$700 million. — VNS