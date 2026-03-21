Việt Nam approves national smart traffic system plan to 2050

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà has approved a national plan to modernise the traffic management system, with a focus on data integration, artificial intelligence and real-time operations through 2050.

Under Decision No. 456/QĐ-TTg, the project will establish a centralised data centre and a nationwide platform for traffic monitoring, violation handling and system-wide coordination. The initiative is expected to fundamentally transform how traffic is managed, shifting from a largely enforcement-based approach to a proactive, data-driven model.

Officials say the system will run on a shared data infrastructure and gradually incorporate AI to analyse traffic patterns, predict risks and optimise traffic flow in real time.

A major component of the plan is the expansion of surveillance infrastructure. By 2030, authorities aim to deploy an extensive network of cameras covering expressways, national and provincial roads, urban areas and other critical transport routes. Railways and inland waterways will also be brought into the system in later stages.

The data collected will feed into an integrated operations platform designed to automatically detect violations, support traffic forecasting and enable real-time coordination across regions.

In parallel, digital traffic services will be rolled out to the public and businesses via mobile and online platforms, part of a broader push to modernise public services in the transport sector.

By 2050, Việt Nam envisions a fully interconnected, highly automated traffic governance system spanning road, rail and inland waterway networks nationwide.

It will leverage big data and AI to improve forecasting and risk prevention, with the ultimate goal of reducing accidents, easing congestion and improving the safety and efficiency of the country’s transport infrastructure.

The project will be implemented in three phases.

From 2026–2028, core infrastructure will be built, foundational systems will be established, and initial operations will begin. From 2029–2030, the system will be expanded and data-driven management capabilities will be strengthened.

From 2031–2050, the system will be completed, upgraded and modernised into a fully digital traffic governance network.

The plan is built around a two-level traffic data and operations centre structure.

The national hub, or Level 1 centre, will serve as the backbone of the system, handling data aggregation, analysis and inter-regional coordination. It will integrate existing databases and platforms while ensuring high standards of cybersecurity and operational reliability.

The local Level 2 centre will be developed or upgraded to manage operations on the ground, seamlessly connected to the national hub and tailored to local traffic conditions and demand.

Authorities say the system will integrate advanced technologies, including AI and big data, to enable automated, real-time traffic management and control. It will also support accident investigation and response.

Over time, monitoring coverage will be expanded across all major transport routes and key areas, aiming for comprehensive, nationwide oversight. — VNS