Gov't leader directs expanding beneficiaries of social housing policies

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Friday chaired a meeting of the Government Standing Committee to review reports and provide guidance on social housing policies and related issues, during which he instructed relevant agencies to revise legal documents to expand the pool of eligible beneficiaries.

According to reports presented at the meeting, under the Government’s decisive direction, the institutional and policy framework for social housing development has continued to improve, becoming more synchronised, flexible and practical.

The current system comprises one law, a pilot resolution of the National Assembly, five Government decrees, one Government resolution addressing bottlenecks, and three circulars issued by the Ministry of Construction, forming a solid legal foundation for accelerating social housing development in both the short and long term.

Following conclusions from the sixth meeting of the Central Steering Committee for Housing Policy and the Real Estate Market, the Prime Minister assigned the Ministry of Construction to study mechanisms and policies to broaden eligibility for social housing buyers, including raising income thresholds to ensure feasibility and avoid policy overlap.

The ministry was also asked to gather feedback from ministries, localities, businesses, associations and the public before finalising its proposals.

In line with this directive, the Ministry of Construction has drafted a decree amending and supplementing several provisions of Decree No. 100/2024/NĐ-CP, which guides the implementation of the Housing Law on social housing development and management.

Concluding the meeting, PM Chính instructed relevant agencies to continue revising the decree toward expanding beneficiaries and adjusting income ceilings. Proposed thresholds include a maximum average monthly income of VNĐ25 million(US$950) for single individuals, VNĐ35 million ($1,330) for single parents raising minor children, and a combined monthly income of up to VNĐ50 million ($1,900) for married applicants.

He also asked for broader policies encouraging local authorities, corporations and enterprises to invest in rental housing projects aligned with planning schemes, particularly to serve workers and labourers.

The PM assigned the Ministry of Construction to coordinate with the Ministry of Public Security to develop procedures enabling verification of eligible beneficiaries via the VNeID digital identification application, aiming to simplify administrative procedures for citizens and businesses.

At the same time, he stressed the need for strict regulations and sanctions against individuals and organisations exploiting social housing policies for personal gain, while continuing to refine mechanisms governing price controls and regulated profit margins. Further research was also requested to improve housing policies for officials, workers and labourers.

The Ministry of Construction was tasked with incorporating feedback from ministries, localities, experts, businesses and affected groups to finalise the draft decree under expedited procedures. The Ministry of Justice will conduct an appraisal before submission to the Government no later than March 25. — VNA/VNS