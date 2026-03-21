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Police officer dies attempting to stop illegal sand mining

March 21, 2026 - 15:10
A police captain in Khánh Hòa died after being swept away while attempting to stop suspected illegal sand miners during a nighttime operation.
Search and rescue teams bring Captain Hải’s body ashore on March 21. — Photo plo.vn 

KHÁNH HÒA — A Vietnamese police officer has died after attempting to stop a group of suspected illegal sand miners on a river in the early hours of Saturday, authorities said.

Captain Nguyễn Xuân Hải went missing during an overnight operation on the Cái River in Diên Lâm Commune, Khánh Hòa Province.

His body was recovered later that morning after hours of searching.

Hải and a colleague had been conducting surveillance along the river when they spotted a raft moored near the bank that appeared to be engaged in illegal sand mining, according to initial reports.

When the group realised they had been detected, they steered the vessel towards the middle of the river, apparently attempting to flee.

Hải entered the water in an effort to intercept the raft. However, as he tried to hold onto it in strong currents and cold conditions, he was swept away and disappeared.

Search and rescue teams were deployed shortly afterwards, combing the area through the night and into the morning before recovering his body.

Authorities said investigations are ongoing to identify and track down those involved. — VNS

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