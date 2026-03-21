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Việt Nam’s largest AI hackathon kicks off in HCM City

March 21, 2026 - 14:26
Việt Nam’s largest AI hackathon, LotusHack 2026, has opened in HCM City, bringing together over 1,000 innovators for a 36-hour sprint to build next-generation solutions and showcase the country’s rising tech talent on the global stage.

 

Participants pose for a group photo at the opening of LotusHack 2026 at VNG Campus in HCM City, bringing together more than 1,000 students and developers for Việt Nam’s largest AI hackathon. Photo courtesy of the organisers

HCM CITY — LotusHack 2026, described as Việt Nam’s largest AI hackathon, officially opened on March 20 at the VNG Campus, bringing together more than 1,000 students, developers and innovators from across the country and the region.

The three-day event features a 36-hour sprint in which participants collaborate to build next-generation AI-powered solutions. Co-organised by LotusHack, HackHarvard and GenAI Fund, the hackathon is considered a defining moment for Việt Nam’s fast-growing technology ecosystem and its rising profile in the global AI landscape.

More than 200 teams from over 30 countries have registered to compete, ranging from first-time hackers to experienced developers. Organisers said the strong international participation underscores Việt Nam’s growing appeal as a destination for innovation and highlights the readiness of its young workforce to engage in cutting-edge technologies.

"The talent here is extraordinary," said Laura Nguyễn, Partner at GenAI Fund. "What LotusHack represents is not just a hackathon — it is a signal to the world that Vietnam is building, and building fast. We are proud to stand behind that."

Participants are required to develop all core features during the official hackathon period, with no pre-built projects allowed. All submissions must be original, with strict rules prohibiting plagiarism, copying of ideas or code without permission, and any interference with other teams or the event system.

The judging process is conducted through multiple stations, each staffed by three judges. Teams are assigned to present their projects within five minutes, after which evaluations are made based on innovation, feasibility and impact. The top 10 teams will advance to a final panel round to determine the winners.

Beyond the competition, LotusHack 2026 offers a range of supporting activities, including technical workshops, mentorship sessions and networking opportunities with global experts and leading technology organisations.

The event is backed by major partners such as OpenAI, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and other international tech firms, contributing to a prize pool of up to US$1 million.

Organisers said the hackathon aims not only to identify promising AI solutions but also to nurture a new generation of builders and strengthen connections between Việt Nam’s tech community and the global ecosystem.

LotusHack 2026 runs until March 22 at VNG Campus in HCM City. — VNS

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