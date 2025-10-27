Boy dies as central villages face continuing floods and landslides

|Local rescue forces clear a landslide on the main road in Trà Tập Commune. Mountainous areas are bracing for more landslides and floods following heavy rains over the past several days. Photo courtesy of Ngô Tấn Lạc
ĐÀ NẴNG – A 10-year-old schoolboy in Tu Gia 2 Village, Trà Tập Commune, Đà Nẵng drowned in floodwaters after slipping into a drainage pipe while playing in a roadside trench on the evening of October 26, Vice Chairman of the communal People’s Committee Ngô Tấn Lạc said.
Roads in mountainous areas are expected to experience even more landslides due to torrential rains from October 26 to the early morning of October 27, according to the Đà Nẵng-based Storm and Flood Prevention Centre.
|Members of rescue forces help local villagers evacuate from flooded living quarters to safe areas in Đà Nẵng. Photo courtesy of Đà Nẵng's Storm and Flood Prevention Centre
According to the centre, soil in the area, which has been completely soaked with water from uninterrupted rains since last week, could erode and cause serious landslides at nine major transportation routes in mountainous villages.
A section of road at the Cà Da Bridge on national road 24, which connects Đà Nẵng and Quảng Ngãi, has eroded, blocking vehicles. Travelling has yet to resume, the centre said.
|Erosion on a road caused by rising floods in the upper rivers in the mountainous region of Đà Nẵng. Preparations to repair the road for traffic have been mobilised from October 26-27. Photo courtesy of Briu Quân
Local rescue forces are supporting 447 villagers in Thượng Đức Village, where floodwaters continue to rise in residential areas, while another 3,800 people remain isolated.
La Dêê Commune has suffered power outages since late in the evening of October 26. The commune is still under threat from landslides and flooding.
|Boats are used to travel from flooded villages to the Old Quarter of Hội An ancient town in Đà Nẵng, as floodwaters in the Hoài River rise. Photo courtesy of Đào Đặng Công Trung
In Hội An, the lowland area on the Hoài River banks has seen significant floods. Residents are using boats to travel from An Hội Sculpture Park on Nguyễn Phúc Chu street to the Old Quarter.
Authorities warned Hội An residents of the risk of flooding on the evening of October 27. VNS