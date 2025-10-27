Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Boy dies as central villages face continuing floods and landslides

October 27, 2025 - 15:55
A 10-year-old schoolboy in Tu Gia 2 Village in Trà Tập Commune drowned in floodwaters when he slipped into a drainage pipe while playing in a roadside trench on the evening of October 26, Vice Chairman of the communal People’s Committee Ngô Tấn Lạc said.
Local rescue forces clear a landslide on the main road in Trà Tập Commune. Mountainous areas are bracing for more landslides and floods following heavy rains over the past several days. Photo courtesy of Ngô Tấn Lạc

ĐÀ NẴNG – A 10-year-old schoolboy in Tu Gia 2 Village, Trà Tập Commune, Đà Nẵng drowned in floodwaters after slipping into a drainage pipe while playing in a roadside trench on the evening of October 26, Vice Chairman of the communal People’s Committee Ngô Tấn Lạc said.

Roads in mountainous areas are expected to experience even more landslides due to torrential rains from October 26 to the early morning of October 27, according to the Đà Nẵng-based Storm and Flood Prevention Centre.

Members of rescue forces help local villagers evacuate from flooded living quarters to safe areas in Đà Nẵng. Photo courtesy of Đà Nẵng's Storm and Flood Prevention Centre

According to the centre, soil in the area, which has been completely soaked with water from uninterrupted rains since last week, could erode and cause serious landslides at nine major transportation routes in mountainous villages.

A section of road at the Cà Da Bridge on national road 24, which connects Đà Nẵng and Quảng Ngãi, has eroded, blocking vehicles. Travelling has yet to resume, the centre said.

Erosion on a road caused by rising floods in the upper rivers in the mountainous region of Đà Nẵng. Preparations to repair the road for traffic have been mobilised from October 26-27. Photo courtesy of Briu Quân

Local rescue forces are supporting 447 villagers in Thượng Đức Village, where floodwaters continue to rise in residential areas, while another 3,800 people remain isolated.

La Dêê Commune has suffered power outages since late in the evening of October 26. The commune is still under threat from landslides and flooding.

Boats are used to travel from flooded villages to the Old Quarter of Hội An ancient town in Đà Nẵng, as floodwaters in the Hoài River rise. Photo courtesy of Đào Đặng Công Trung

In Hội An, the lowland area on the Hoài River banks has seen significant floods. Residents are using boats to travel from An Hội Sculpture Park on Nguyễn Phúc Chu street to the Old Quarter.

Authorities warned Hội An residents of the risk of flooding on the evening of October 27. VNS

see also

More on this story

Society

Urban railway to speed up Đà Nẵng’s growth

Two urban railway lines - Light Rail Transit (LRT) and Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) connecting Đà Nẵng International Airport, Hội An and the industrial Chu Lai zone – out of 16 have been planned for soon construction in 2025-30
Society

HCM City's digital government

After the merger with Bình Dương and Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu, HCM City's wards and communes are seeing a massive increae in workload, necessitating the need for a digital government system to improve productivity and better serve citizens.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom