Road accident damage reduction fund to support $3,800 for severe victims

HÀ NỘI — The Road Accident Damage Reduction Fund will officially come into operation from December 15, offering financial assistance of up to VNĐ100 million (US$3,800) for victims with severe injuries.

The fund will also support VNĐ20 million ($760) for families who have lost a loved one in road accidents.

The announcement follows the Government’s promulgation of Decree No. 279/2025/NĐ-CP, which sets out regulations on the establishment, financial sources, management, expenditure and use of the fund.

Under the decree, victims suffering traffic accident injuries with a disability rate of over 81 per cent will be eligible for support of up to VNĐ100 million ($3,800) per person per incident to aid community reintegration and personal development.

Those with injuries ranging from 31 per cent to under 81 per cent, or families of deceased victims facing financial hardship, may receive support of up to VNĐ20 million ($760) per case per bereaved family, and no more than VNĐ10 million ($380) per injured person per case.

Individuals and organisations directly involved in rescuing, providing first aid or transporting victims to hospital may also be eligible for assistance, up to VNĐ10 million ($380) for organisations and VNĐ5 million ($190) for individuals per incident, depending on the seriousness of the accident.

For communication and awareness campaigns that help reduce road accident damage but are not covered by State funding, the fund will provide up to VNĐ10 million ($380) per organisation and VNĐ5 million ($190) per individual per activity, based on the scale of the effort.

Meanwhile, support for agencies organising events and fundraising activities related to the fund may reach VNĐ100 million ($3,800) per event.

Other expenditure items will comply with current legal provisions.

The fund is a State financial fund outside the national budget, established at the central level to mobilise social resources in reducing losses caused by road accidents.

The fund will be managed by the Ministry of Public Security, with accounts opened at the State Treasury and licensed commercial banks in Việt Nam.

Its international transaction name is the Road Accident Damage Reduction Fund (RADRF).

A specialised advisory unit under the ministry, responsible for advising on traffic safety policies, strategies and legislation, will serve as the fund’s management agency.

The fund’s management apparatus will comprise a director, deputy directors, chief accountant, officers and police personnel, all working on a part-time basis.

The fund’s financial resources will come from non-budgetary support and aid, as well as voluntary contributions from domestic and foreign organisations and individuals, in đồng, foreign currency or kind; interest earned on deposit accounts; unspent funds carried over from the previous year.

The fund’s charter capital, supported once by the central State budget, will total VNĐ500 billion ($ 18.9 million). — VNS