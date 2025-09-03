Parking crackdown fuels drive for safer roads after Hà Nội bridge fire

HÀ NỘI — After a devastating fire destroyed hundreds of motorbikes under the Vĩnh Tuy Bridge, the Ministry of Construction has ordered all cities and provinces to urgently plan the relocation of vehicle parking areas within protected road infrastructure corridors by October 30.

The move follows a blaze on August 30 at a parking facility on 335 Nguyễn Khoái Street, Hồng Hà Ward, Hà Nội. The fire broke out around 1pm and was brought under control by 1.45pm, but not before engulfing some 300sq.m damaging over 500 motorbikes.

In a directive signed by Minister Trần Hồng Minh, the ministry highlighted that despite existing laws governing road safety corridors, violations such as encroachment and improper use remain widespread, posing serious safety risks.

Chairpersons of provinces and cities have been instructed to thoroughly review the management and use of road safety corridors within their areas, with particular attention to the temporary use of roadbeds and sidewalks for non-traffic purposes.

They are required to take strict action against encroachment and unauthorised use of road safety corridors and road land, bearing full responsibility for any violations or safety hazards that threaten road infrastructure in their localities.

The ministry emphasised that incidents like the Vĩnh Tuy Bridge fire must not be repeated. All review results must be submitted to the ministry by September 25 for reporting to the Prime Minister.

Local authorities must also prepare relocation plans for any parking areas situated within protected road infrastructure zones by October 30.

Furthermore, Minister Trần Hồng Minh assigned the State Authority for Construction Quality Inspection to collaborate with Hà Nội authorities in assessing the structural impact of the fire and proposing solutions by September 15. — VNS