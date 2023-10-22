Society
Top legislator attends opening of first Son La Coffee Festival

October 22, 2023 - 10:04
The cultivation of Arabica coffee in Sơn La began in the late 1980s, and the area under the plant expanded from 278ha in 1990 to over 20,000 ha in 2023, accounting for 41.2 per cent of the country’s Arabia coffee cultivation area.

 

National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ and delegates take part in the traditional xoè dances at the opening ceremony for the Sơn La Coffee Festival. — VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn

 

 

SƠN LA — The first Sơn La Coffee Festival opened in Sơn La City of the northern mountainous province with the same name on October 20, with the presence of National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ.

Nguyễn Hữu Đông, Secretary of the provincial Party’s Committee, said the festival is an important event designed for Sơn La and other northwestern provinces to introduce their Arabica coffee and honour coffee growers, processors and  traders, contributing to promoting the value and the position of Sơn La Arabica coffee in domestic and foreign markets. 

The cultivation of Arabica coffee in Sơn La began in the late 1980s, and the area under the plant expanded from 278ha in 1990 to over 20,000 ha in 2023, accounting for 41.2 per cent of the country’s Arabia coffee cultivation area. Of which, 18,000 ha have obtained sustainable farming certification. Sơn La coffee has been exported to 20 countries in the European Union, North America, the Middle East and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Addressing the event, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Lê Minh Hoan emphasised the importance of cooperation and linkage in developing a sustainable value chain for the coffee industry in Sơn La.

The festival with the theme of "Arabica, Sơn La Coffee - flavour of the northwest mountains and forests" will last until October 23.

It features a coffee gala, a farmers’ competition, a trade fair, the inauguration of investment projects in the coffee sector and Cascara tea production lines in Mai Sơn District, and a conference on coffee trade connections. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Society

State workers hope for minimum wage reform

Việt Nam is set to implement a new salary regime for the public sector from July 1 next year. The new salary regime, part of a larger plan for comprehensive salary reform, was to have been implemented in 2021, but it was postponed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Society

Reviving life in the 'mysterious disease' village

Over 12 years ago, Rêu Village was struck by a sinister disease known as the "mysterious illness," which claimed the lives of dozens of its inhabitants. Nowadays, though painful memories still linger, the transformation is evident and for the better.

