Exhibition "17 Vietnamese Faces of Action for Sustainable Development" kicked off

HÀ NỘI — The exhibition "17 Vietnamese Action Faces for Sustainable Development" was kicked off on Friday in Hà Nội.

The launching ceremony was held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG), in collaboration with the Việt Nam Women's Union (VWU) and the Association of Swiss Women and Empowerment.

The exhibition is under the "17 Faces of Action" initiative of the UNOG director general Tatiana Valovaya.

The initiative targets to recognise and encourage women around the world to actively contribute to socio-economic development, promoting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) achievements.

Speaking at the exhibition opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng affirmed that, as Việt Nam strongly committed to implementing the United Nations 2030 Agenda and the SDGs, Vietnamese women would play a pioneering role in all fields.

They would propose initiatives, implement solutions, promote innovation and strengthen partnerships to ensure sustainable development, leaving no one behind.

Hằng said that with the efforts of all the political system, organisations and people in all regions of the country, Việt Nam had made positive achievements in all SDGs.

Vietnamese women contributed significantly to these results.

Corresponding to the 17 SDGs, the exhibition introduces 17 visual stories about women from all over Việt Nam, representing many fields.

They are scientists, teachers, businessmen, soldiers, doctors, diplomats, artists, engineers, campaign officials and community leaders.

“The stories about their contributions, initiatives and solutions are very plentiful, specific and practical, and have a long-term vision. It comes from personal passion, dreams or practical requirements to overcome life's difficulties. I’m myself strongly inspired by their impressive stories, and I believe that you will also share this feeling when viewing the exhibition," said Hằng.

She expressed her confidence that through the exhibition, international partners will better understand Việt Nam's foreign policy priorities, including promoting gender equality and sustainable development as well as strengthening cooperation in these fields.

Deputy chairwoman of the VWU Trần Lan Phương said that the exhibition was meaningful as it is held in the atmosphere of the Vietnamese Women's Day October 20 and the United Nations Day October 24.

“We believe that the exhibition will convey specific messages about women's efforts to overcome difficulties and challenges, and about their dedication to the socio-economic development of the country. It will also raise awareness about SDGs, gender equality and sustainable development,” said Phương.

Tatiana Valovaya, general director of the UNOG, said that last month, the summit on SDGs was held for the first time at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, the US.

At this summit, leaders of countries around the world adopted a political declaration affirming their commitment to promote the 17 SDGs.

She noted that the journey to implement the SDGs was facing many difficulties and barriers.

The COVID-19 pandemic and its socio-economic consequences showed that the world had not achieved the desired progress.

“We need to undertake an important, difficult task. But when I attended the exhibition and met the 17 honoured women, I was very certain that we could achieve the SDGs and no one would be left behind," she said. — VNS