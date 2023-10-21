Over 80 couples marry at mass wedding event on Vietnamese Women's Day

HCM CITY — The HCM City Youth Workers Support Centre organised a mass wedding ceremony for 82 couples on Vietnamese Women's Day (October 20) to help less well-off workers have a proper ceremony.

The low-income couples work in HCM City and neighbouring localities, face difficulties and are unable to afford their own weddings, according to the HCM City Youth Workers Support Centre under the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU).

They are disadvantaged and disabled workers, teachers, military officers, and labourers in industrial parks, export processing zones, schools and various organisations.

The couples received a wedding package, including wedding clothes, an áo dài (Vietnamese traditional dress), wedding rings and flowers, health care vouchers, make-up, photography services and other gifts.

After offering flowers in tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his Statue in front of the City Hall, they joined a street parade with the city’s leaders on double-decker buses and then a wedding party held at Long Biên Palace in Gò Vấp District.

In August, the HCM City Youth Worker Support Centre held the 2023 Couple Run marathon with the participation of more than 2,000 runners to raise funds for the mass wedding programme this year.

During the past 16 years, the centre has supported agencies, organisations, and business communities in the city to organise mass weddings and so far 1,156 couples have benefited. — VNS