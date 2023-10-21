Outstanding ostrich

You might have seen many cattle and chickens or ducks in rural Vietnam, but ostrich? One woman in the northern Hải Dương Province has found success with ostrich farming, and now she shares the model with fellow farmers and hopefully offers a unique eco-experience to tourists in the future.
The Ministry of Public Security said it was conducting a specialised investigation to clarify illegal acts in the exploitation, processing and consumption of rare earth ores and iron ores of Thái Dương Group Joint Stock Company.
Over 12 years ago, Rêu Village was struck by a sinister disease known as the "mysterious illness," which claimed the lives of dozens of its inhabitants. Nowadays, though painful memories still linger, the transformation is evident and for the better.
Đà Nẵng University on Thursday hosted a workshop organised by the Ministry of Education and Training, with the primary objective of nurturing the growth of top-tier human resources tailored for the semiconductor chip industry in Vietnamese higher education institutions.
Ensuring gender equality is a very important issue for both Việt Nam and New Zealand, both countries have taken significant steps trying to bridge gaps in gender equality. There's much that both countries can be proud of, and I think the Vietnamese women's contribution to the labour force is very well known.
This is the first surgery of its kind in Việt Nam, and the success of the operation further affirmed Vietnamese doctors’ mastery of many advanced cardiovascular techniques, said the Việt Nam National Heart Institute (VNHI).