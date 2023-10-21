Society
Outstanding ostrich

October 21, 2023 - 14:03
You might have seen many cattle and chickens or ducks in rural Vietnam, but ostrich? One woman in the northern Hải Dương Province has found success with ostrich farming, and now she shares the model with fellow farmers and hopefully offers a unique eco-experience to tourists in the future.

Reviving life in the 'mysterious disease' village

Over 12 years ago, Rêu Village was struck by a sinister disease known as the "mysterious illness," which claimed the lives of dozens of its inhabitants. Nowadays, though painful memories still linger, the transformation is evident and for the better.
Việt Nam and international partners work together on gender equality

Ensuring gender equality is a very important issue for both Việt Nam and New Zealand, both countries have taken significant steps trying to bridge gaps in gender equality. There's much that both countries can be proud of, and I think the Vietnamese women's contribution to the labour force is very well known.

