Vietnamese, French leaders witness exchange of cooperation documents

PARIS — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and President Tô Lâm and French President Emmanuel Macron witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents between the two countries in Paris on Thursday afternoon (local time).

The documents include a cooperation agreement in the healthcare sector between the Vietnamese Ministry of Health and the French Ministry of Health, Families, Autonomy and Persons with Disabilities; a joint statement between the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and the French Ministry of the Interior on cooperation and capacity building in the field of civil security; and a Letter of Intent between the Việt Nam Academy of Science and Technology and the French Ministry of Economy, Finance, Industrial, Energy and Digital Sovereignty on the provision of Earth observation satellites.

Other documents cover a Letter of Intent on cooperation in the field of critical minerals between Việt Nam's Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the French Ministry of Economy, Finance, Industrial, Energy and Digital Sovereignty; a loan agreement for the Integrated Water Resources Management Project to support people's livelihoods, climate change adaptation and socio-economic development in Điện Biên Province between the Vietnamese Ministry of Finance and the French Development Agency (AFD); and a Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of the railway technology school under Việt Nam's University of Transport Technology.

The list also includes a Memorandum of Understanding between Vietnam Airlines and Airbus on the purchase of A350-900 aircraft; a Letter of Intent between Vietravel Airlines and Airbus on the purchase of 20 A220 and 30 A321neo aircraft; and a contract for maintenance, repair and technical support services for Vietjet Air's A320 and A330 aircraft.

The Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence and the Armed Forces Ministry of France signed an agreement on cooperation in United Nations peacekeeping operations the same day. — VNA/VNS