Top leader hosts Philippine National Security Adviser

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam(CPV) Central Committee and President Tô Lâm on Thursday received a delegation from the Philippine National Security Council, led by National Security Adviser Eduardo S.L. Oban Jr., who is on a working visit to Việt Nam.

General Secretary and President Lâm affirmed that Việt Nam supports and stands ready to coordinate with the Philippines, which is the ASEAN Chair in 2026, and other ASEAN member states to consolidate peace and security, expand avenues for prosperity, enhance connectivity, and promote inclusive, sustainable, and people-centric development.

Regarding bilateral ties, the top leader affirmed that Việt Nam always attaches importance to its relations with the Philippines, a friendly neighbouring country and an important partner of Việt Nam in the region. Both countries are ASEAN members and share a strong commitment to peace, stability and respect for international law.

For his part, the Philippine National Security Adviser stressed that his visit is important to the implementation of the enhanced strategic partnership between the two countries. He affirmed that Việt Nam is one of the Philippines’ leading partners in Southeast Asia and expressed a desire to strengthen practical and effective cooperation with Việt Nam.

General Secretary and President Lâm suggested that, amid complex developments in the world and the region, Việt Nam and the Philippines should continue to strengthen political trust, step up cooperation, enhance solidarity and unity, and improve their resilience, adaptability and strategic autonomy.

He called for increased high-level and other-level exchanges through all channels; fuller use of existing cooperation mechanisms; and the acceleration of the signing of an action programme to implement the enhanced strategic partnership.

The two sides should also enhance exchanges and consultations on regional and global strategic issues, push ahead with the implementation of existing maritime cooperation mechanisms, and expand security cooperation, particularly in areas with potential such as search and rescue, and the application of science and technology to address traditional and non-traditional security challenges, including transnational crime, climate change, water security, energy and food security.

The top leader also suggested fostering cooperation and mutual support for each other’s positions, views and initiatives within ASEAN and regional cooperation frameworks.

He urged the two countries to continue coordinating their positions and views and addressing issues of shared interests in the East Sea, contributing to peace and stability in the region.

Việt Nam is ready to actively participate in and support the Philippines in effectively implementing maritime cooperation initiatives within the ASEAN framework, with a view to achieving a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) that is genuinely effective and substantive and consistent with international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), he said.

For his part, Eduardo S.L. Oban Jr. expressed his desire to promote cooperation on strategic and maritime issues, including through ASEAN cooperation mechanisms.

Agreeing with the directions for advancing bilateral ties outlined by his host, he said the Philippines and Việt Nam share many common interests in promoting exchanges and dialogue, maintaining and strengthening a peaceful and stable regional environment, and resolving differences and disputes by peaceful means based on international law and the 1982 UNCLOS.

The security adviser affirmed that, in his capacity, he would work to advance the enhanced strategic partnership between the two countries practically and effectively across all fields, including security, based on commitments and agreements reached by their leaders. — VNA/VNS