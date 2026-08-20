Senior Party official Trần Cẩm Tú to visit Singapore

HÀ NỘI — Politburo member, Permanent Member of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú will pay an official visit to Singapore at the invitation of the Central Executive Committee of Singapore’s People’s Action Party (PAP) during August 24–25, 2026.

During his visit, Tú will co-chair the first Việt Nam–Singapore Strategic Dialogue with Singapore’s PAP Deputy Secretary-General and Minister for Defence and Coordinating Minister for Public Services.

He is also scheduled to meet PAP Secretary-General and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and other Singaporean leaders, as well as participate in other important activities.

Việt Nam–Singapore relations have developed strongly in recent years, particularly since the two countries elevated their ties to a Strategic Partnership in September 2013 and a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in March 2025.

High-level visits between the two countries, including visits by General Secretary and President Tô Lâm to Singapore in 2025 and 2026, have demonstrated the high level of political cohesion and trust between the two Parties and countries. They have also created an important political foundation for deep, broad and strategic interwoven interests across areas of bilateral cooperation.

Singapore is currently one of Việt Nam’s leading economic, trade and connectivity partners. The 28 Việt Nam–Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIPs) across 17 provinces and cities in Việt Nam are a symbol of the economic cooperation between the two countries.

Cooperation between the CPV and PAP has also developed positively in recent years. Việt Nam was the first Southeast Asian country with which Singapore established a party-to-party dialogue mechanism. — VNA/VNS