Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Senior Party official Trần Cẩm Tú to visit Singapore

August 20, 2026 - 18:18
Cooperation between the CPV and PAP has also developed positively in recent years. Việt Nam was the first Southeast Asian country with which Singapore established a party-to-party dialogue mechanism.
Politburo member, Permanent Member of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Politburo member, Permanent Member of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú will pay an official visit to Singapore at the invitation of the Central Executive Committee of Singapore’s People’s Action Party (PAP) during August 24–25, 2026.

During his visit, Tú will co-chair the first Việt Nam–Singapore Strategic Dialogue with Singapore’s PAP Deputy Secretary-General and Minister for Defence and Coordinating Minister for Public Services.

He is also scheduled to meet PAP Secretary-General and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and other Singaporean leaders, as well as participate in other important activities.

Việt Nam–Singapore relations have developed strongly in recent years, particularly since the two countries elevated their ties to a Strategic Partnership in September 2013 and a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in March 2025.

High-level visits between the two countries, including visits by General Secretary and President Tô Lâm to Singapore in 2025 and 2026, have demonstrated the high level of political cohesion and trust between the two Parties and countries. They have also created an important political foundation for deep, broad and strategic interwoven interests across areas of bilateral cooperation.

Singapore is currently one of Việt Nam’s leading economic, trade and connectivity partners. The 28 Việt Nam–Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIPs) across 17 provinces and cities in Việt Nam are a symbol of the economic cooperation between the two countries.

Cooperation between the CPV and PAP has also developed positively in recent years. Việt Nam was the first Southeast Asian country with which Singapore established a party-to-party dialogue mechanism. — VNA/VNS

Vietnam Singapore diplomatic relations

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Việt Nam pushes for more effective UNSC operations

UN member states broadly stressed the need to sharpen the UNSC’s effectiveness, preserve its ability to act, and uphold its role while underscoring the importance of consultation, consensus and accountability of all members, particularly among the permanent members.
Politics & Law

Amendments to bills aim to close loopholes in criminal laws

The amendments to the Penal Code focus on four major areas - revising and supplementing provisions on offences and penalties; revising provisions on grounds for exclusion, postponement and exemption from criminal liability and the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution; and ensuring consistency, feasibility and sound legislative drafting.
Politics & Law

Laws discussed towards goal of housing for all

The State will play an enabling role through institutions, policies, planning, and financial and credit instruments, so that the market can develop in a healthy and transparent manner and attract businesses to participate at reasonable profit levels.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom