Việt Nam seeks information on citizens detained in Pakistan call-centre crackdown

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is working with Pakistani authorities to verify information concerning Vietnamese citizens recently detained in Islamabad over alleged residency and labour violations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

At the ministry’s regular press briefing in Hà Nội, spokesperson Phạm Thu Hằng was asked to confirm reports that Pakistani authorities had detained more than 250 foreigners, including about 170 Vietnamese nationals, following a raid on an alleged illegal call centre on the outskirts of Islamabad.

“According to information from the Embassy of Việt Nam in Pakistan and the Federal Investigation Agency and the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency of Pakistan, they recently detained several Vietnamese citizens on suspicion of residency and labour violations,” the spokesperson said.

Hằng did not confirm the reported figure of 170 Vietnamese nationals.

Upon receiving the information, the Vietnamese Embassy in Pakistan promptly contacted local authorities to verify the reports, determine the identities of the detained Vietnamese citizens and carry out necessary citizen-protection measures, she said.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has instructed the Embassy of Việt Nam in Pakistan to continue coordinating closely with local authorities and agencies, closely monitor the case and request measures to ensure the safety and security of Vietnamese citizens,” Hằng said.

The embassy is also coordinating with domestic authorities on identity verification and will maintain timely and appropriate citizen-protection efforts in accordance with local laws, she added.

According to Pakistani media reports, the FIA's Anti-Human Trafficking Cell raided Sparco Plaza in Gulberg Greens, a residential area on the outskirts of Islamabad, and arrested a total of 258 foreign nationals.

Authorities alleged that many of them were engaged in activities inconsistent with the purposes of their visas, including operating call centres. The suspects had reportedly entered Pakistan on visit, tourist or business visas.

Separately, the NCCIA raided an alleged call centre and an illegal digital centre at the same plaza and detained 114 foreigners, including 111 Chinese nationals and three Vietnamese nationals, according to Pakistani reports. Those suspects were booked under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act and other legal provisions.

A Pakistani court subsequently placed 372 foreign nationals arrested in the two operations on 14-day judicial remand while investigations continued. The plaza was reportedly declared a sub-jail to facilitate the detention of the large number of suspects. — VNS