Tightening ties with China remains top priority in Việt Nam’s foreign policy: Deputy PM

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam considers strengthening relations with China a top priority in its overall foreign policy, Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Thị Thanh Trà told Chinese Ambassador to Việt Nam He Wei on Thursday.

At their meeting, Trà spoke highly of the ambassador’s and the embassy’s positive contributions to the development of Việt Nam-China relations, particularly their successful coordination in arranging high-level diplomatic activities, including the General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President Tô Lâm’s state visit to China and a phone call between Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng and Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

Highlighting the long-standing friendship between the two countries' Parties, States and people, she noted that amid complex, rapid and unpredictable developments in the regional and international situation, the two sides should effectively implement important common perceptions reached by their top leaders, and continuously consolidate and develop bilateral ties, especially in areas of substantive cooperation.

Briefing the ambassador on Việt Nam’s recent situation, particularly the issuance, dissemination and implementation of key strategic resolutions for the country’s new development period, Trà called on the two sides to maintain close coordination, efficiently carry out cooperation agreements, promote exchanges at all levels, enhance the effectiveness of practical collaboration across fields, and support each other in realising development goals.

Congratulating China on its development achievements under the leadership of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, with General Secretary and President Xi Jinping at its core, the Deputy PM spoke highly of the country’s development experience.

She expressed her hope that the two sides will increase exchanges and share experience in areas such as apparatus organisation, high-quality human resources development, talent attraction and utilisation, tourism, cultural industries, health care, particularly traditional medicine, and other social fields.

For his part, He affirmed that relations between the two Parties and countries are enjoying a period of strong development, with frequent high-level contacts, practical cooperation across various fields, and particularly robust growth in trade, investment and tourism, alongside vibrant people-to-people exchanges.

He congratulated Việt Nam on its development achievements, especially its strong reforms in numerous fields under the leadership of the CPV Central Committee headed by General Secretary and President Tô Lâm. He affirmed that China stands ready to work with Việt Nam to strengthen exchanges and share experience, jointly advance the cause of socialist development in each country, and deliver tangible benefits to their people. — VNA/VNS