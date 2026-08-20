 Cote d'Ivoire's top legislator Patrick Achi to pay official visit to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Speaker of the National Assembly of Côte d’Ivoire Patrick Achi will pay an official visit to Việt Nam from August 23 to 26, 2026, at the invitation of National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn.

Speaking at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ regular press briefing on Thursday bout Việt Nam–Côte d’Ivoire relations, spokeswoman Phạm Thu Hằng said that friendly cooperation between the two countries has developed positively in recent years.

In 2025, the two countries celebrated the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with a range of practical activities. The two sides have maintained fruitful cooperation through all channels, particularly parliamentary cooperation.

This will be the second visit to Việt Nam by the Speaker of the Ivorian National Assembly in three years, and the first time the Ivorian National Assembly has organised a delegation to Việt Nam to study and exchange experience with the Vietnamese National Assembly.

The visit demonstrates Côte d’Ivoire’s high regard for Việt Nam in general and the Vietnamese National Assembly in particular, the spokesperson said.

Economically, Côte d’Ivoire is Việt Nam’s largest trading partner in Africa. Bilateral trade reached nearly US$2 billion in 2025.

Hằng added that during the visit, Speaker Patrick Achi will hold talks with the Vietnamese counterpart, meet General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm and other senior Vietnamese leaders, and attend other important activities. — VNS