Việt Nam offers congratulations to US on 250th Independence Day

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm sent a congratulatory letter and Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng sent a congratulatory message on Saturday to United States President Donald Trump on the 250th anniversary of the country’s Independence Day (July 4, 1776–2026).

On this occasion, Chairman of the National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn cabled congratulatory messages to President of the US Senate James David Vance and Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson.

In the letters and messages, the Vietnamese Party and State leaders congratulated the US on its tremendous achievements that have made it a leading world power over the past quarter millennium.

They reaffirmed that Việt Nam considers the US one of its strategically important partners, and expressed the hope for both sides to further intensify the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, opening up new and breakthrough cooperation opportunities, especially in the fields of the economy, politics, science, and technology.

The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung extended congratulations to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. — VNA/VNS