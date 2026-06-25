Lao academy promotes application of Complete Works of Hồ Chí Minh in political education

VIENTIANE — The Lao National Academy of Politics and Public Administration (NAPPA) on Wednesday organised a national scientific seminar and conference to disseminate and promote the application of the Lao-language edition of the Complete Works of Hồ Chí Minh among its officials, lecturers and students.

The event held special significance as it looked towards major anniversaries of both countries, including the 136th birth anniversary of President Hồ Chí Minh, the 49th anniversary of the signing of the Việt Nam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation, and the 64th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

The seminar marked a new step forward in theoretical research and political education cooperation between the two Parties and States, contributing to deepening the special friendship between Việt Nam and Laos.

The project to research and translate the Complete Works of Hồ Chí Minh from Vietnamese into Lao, comprising 15 volumes, is a key national project that has received close attention and direction from leaders of both countries. It is the result of cooperation between NAPPA and Việt Nam’s Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics.

To date, all 15 volumes, together with a dictionary of Hồ Chí Minh Studies, have been completed and published in Lao.

The publications are being used in scientific research, policy formulation and education in Laos.

NAPPA has also expanded dissemination of the publications nationwide.

Libraries at provincial political-administrative schools and the network of Party schools across Laos have been equipped with the Lao-language edition of the Complete Works of Hồ Chí Minh to support research and teaching activities.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents on the sidelines of the event, Associate Professor Dr. Daosavan Kheuamixay, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Vice President of NAPPA, said the translation project had received strong support and guidance from leaders of both countries.

He noted that the complete works and the accompanying dictionary have been effectively applied in scientific research and policymaking in Laos and are now widely taught throughout the national education system.

Daosavan stressed that the event was also an occasion to honour President Hồ Chí Minh, who laid the foundation for the special friendship between Việt Nam and Laos.

He said he would continue studying and applying Hồ Chí Minh’s ideological legacy in both teaching and practical work.

Pathoumphone Phetvankham, a master’s student from Oudomxay province, said the conference had helped him gain a deeper understanding of President Hồ Chí Minh’s life and revolutionary career.

He pledged to follow the late leader’s example in wisdom, political steadfastness, revolutionary morality and scientific working style, applying those values to his professional duties and contributing to Laos’ development. — VNA/VNS