Việt Nam–Cambodia defence ties continue to flourish: officials

HÀ NỘI — Defence cooperation between Việt Nam and Cambodia has recorded numerous positive results in recent years, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang said as he welcomed the Secretary of State at Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defence General Prak Sovanna to Hà Nội on Tuesday.

The meeting took place as General Sovanna is accompanying Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on his official visit to Việt Nam and attendance at the third ASEAN Future Forum (AFF).

The Vietnamese official noted that progress has been seen in the exchanges of delegations at all levels, particularly at the senior level.

Effective dialogue and consultation mechanisms were also maintained, alongside personnel training, border management and protection, education and communications on bilateral relations, the search for and repatriation of fallen soldiers’ remains, and coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums.

He added that Việt Nam always attaches importance to and gives top priority to consolidating and developing its relationship of 'good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability' with Cambodia.

The two ministries successfully organised the second Việt Nam–Cambodia Border Defence Friendship Exchange in November 2025, helping promote substantive and effective cooperation among the armed forces, local authorities and people in border areas, contributing to building a borderline of peace, friendship, stability, cooperation and development.

Looking ahead, based on signed agreements and cooperation documents, Giang proposed that the two countries focus on implementing key cooperation activities, particularly maintaining the exchanges of delegations at all levels and effectively operating existing mechanisms.

These include the annual meeting of the defence ministers of Việt Nam, Cambodia and Laos, the joint search-and-rescue exercise among the three armies, and the deputy minister-level Defence Policy Dialogue.

The two sides should also continue promoting cooperation in personnel training, border management and protection, and the search, recovery and repatriation of the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who sacrificed their lives in Cambodia during wartime, he said.

Congratulating Việt Nam on the successful organisation of the third AFF, Sovanna highlighted the significant achievements in bilateral cooperation in recent years, particularly in defence cooperation, which has become increasingly substantive and effective.

Notable areas include border protection coordination and the implementation of cooperation activities under the 2025-29 Protocol.

On this occasion, he thanked the Party, State and the Việt Nam People's Army for their consistent support and assistance to Cambodia. He also expressed gratitude to Việt Nam’s Ministry of National Defence for providing scholarships to train personnel for the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces.

He affirmed that Cambodia stands ready to continue coordinating with Việt Nam in the search for, recovery and repatriation of the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Cambodia during different periods of war. — VNA/VNS