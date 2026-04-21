Top leader attends 120th birth anniversary of late Party General Secretary Hà Huy Tập

HÀ TĨNH — Authorities of the central province of Hà Tĩnh on Tuesday held a ceremony marking the 120th birth anniversary of late Party General Secretary Hà Huy Tập (April 24, 1906–2026), a steadfast communist, a key leader, an eminent predecessor, and a distinguished theorist of the Party and the Vietnamese revolution.

Addressing the ceremony, Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm stressed that the late Party chief’s revolutionary life stands as a noble symbol of a patriotic intellectual who early embraced the proletarian ideal and the path to national salvation charted by Nguyễn Ái Quốc (a name used by late President Hồ Chí Minh – the founder of modern Việt Nam). He embodied sharp theoretical thinking, unwavering courage, and the integrity of a true communist, dedicating his entire life to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation.

Drawing on General Secretary Tập's legacy and intellectual stature, the top leader called for the promotion of aspirations for national advancement, self-reliance, and creativity among the Vietnamese people in the new development era. He stressed that rapid and sustainable growth requires breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation, digital transformation and green transition, alongside the development of high-quality human resources and modern, synchronised infrastructure.

The Party organisation, authorities, and people of Hà Tĩnh must follow the example of predecessors by promoting a strong aspiration for progress, transforming historical, cultural, educational, and revolutionary traditions into internal strengths and a driving force for development, he noted.

On behalf of the province’s youth, Bùi Hà Vy, a student from the Hà Tĩnh High School for the Gifted, expressed deep gratitude for the example and sacrifices of General Secretary Tập, describing him as a shining model of self-learning, moral integrity, and lofty communist ideals, while reaffirming the younger generation’s responsibility for contributing to national development.

On this occasion, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism awarded Hà Tĩnh a certificate recognising the late leader’s gravesite as a national historical relic site.

Born into a poor scholarly family in Kim Nặc village (now in Cẩm Hưng Commune, Hà Tĩnh), Tập served as General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee from 1936 to 1938. Despite a short life of 35 years, including 16 years of revolutionary activity, he made enduring contributions to the Party and the revolution. — VNA/VNS