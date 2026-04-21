Top leader pays tribute to late Party General Secretary Hà Huy Tập in Hà Tĩnh Province

HÀ TĨNH — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm on Tuesday led a high-level delegation to offer incense in tribute to late Party General Secretary Hà Huy Tập, on the occasion of his 120th birth anniversary (April 24, 1906–2026).

The ceremony took place at the late leader’s gravesite and memorial complex in Cẩm Hưng Commune, the central province of Hà Tĩnh.

The delegation included Politburo members: Trần Cẩm Tú, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat; Nguyễn Duy Ngọc, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Organisation Commission; Trần Sỹ Thanh, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Inspection Commission; and Trịnh Văn Quyết, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation; Nguyễn Thanh Nghị, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Policies and Strategies; Phạm Gia Túc, Standing Deputy Prime Minister; General Lương Tam Quang, Minister of Public Security; and ĐOàn Minh Huấn, President of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics, among others.

At the gravesite, the delegation laid flowers and offered incense in solemn remembrance of Hà Huy Tập, a talented leader, an outstanding theorist of the Party, and a steadfast communist. They showed their profound respect and gratitude for his significant contributions to the revolutionary cause and the struggle for national independence and people’s well-being.

Born into a poor scholarly family in Kim Nặc village (now in Cẩm Hưng commune), Hà Huy Tập served as General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee from 1936 to 1938. Despite a short life of 35 years, including 16 years of revolutionary activity, he made enduring contributions to the Party and the revolution.

His legacy continues to stand as a shining example of unwavering commitment, intellectual leadership, and selfless dedication to the cause of national liberation and the happiness and prosperity of the Vietnamese people. — VNA/VNS