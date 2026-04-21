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Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam attends defence services, security exhibitions in Malaysia

April 21, 2026 - 10:33
This year’s exhibitions feature 15 thematic categories, highlighting modern military products such as aircraft, warships, armoured vehicles, man-portable low-range missile systems, anti-aircraft gun systems, laser weapons, as well as various types of ammunition, military uniforms, and logistics equipment serving defence purposes.

 

A high-ranking military delegation from the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence visits an exhibition booth. — Photo courtesy of Ministry of National Defence

HÀ NỘI — A high-ranking military delegation of Việt Nam led by Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyễn Trường Thắng is attending the 19th Defence Services Asia Exhibition and Conference (DSA) and the National Security Exhibition (NATSEC) Asia 2026 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The delegation also includes Lieut. Gen. Lê Văn Hướng, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army.

Taking place from April 20 to 23, DSA and NATSEC 2026 have drawn around 50,000 trade visitors, 600 civil delegations, and senior defence and military officials from 60 countries.

Among them, 38 countries are showcasing their capabilities, with the participation of about 1,400 leading defence industry companies and corporations worldwide.

This year’s exhibitions feature 15 thematic categories, highlighting modern military products such as aircraft, warships, armoured vehicles, man-portable low-range missile systems, anti-aircraft gun systems, laser weapons, as well as various types of ammunition, military uniforms, and logistics equipment serving defence purposes. 

Key technology areas on display include electronic warfare and tactical systems, cyber defence, artificial intelligence, multi-domain operations, combat robotics and unmanned systems, and battlefield health care.

Việt Nam’s participation in the exhibitions reflects its interest in promoting international cooperation in the defence industry while reaffirming that the Vietnamese Government and Ministry of National Defence consistently facilitate international exchange and cooperation in this field on the basis of equality, mutual benefit, and respect for Việt Nam’s laws and international commitments.

On Monday, Sen. Lieut. Gen. Thắng also held bilateral meetings with heads of delegations from several countries.

The Vietnamese delegation also visited exhibition booths to foster exchanges and explore cooperation opportunities in line with each side’s capabilities, thereby contributing to defence industry cooperation between Việt Nam and other countries in the coming time. — VNA/VNS

national security defence and security defence diplomacy

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