Press release on 2nd working day of 14th Party Central Committee’s 2nd meeting

HÀ NỘI — The second meeting of the 14th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam continued its second working day on Tuesday.

In the morning, the committee's members convened in the plenary session to discuss four key issues, including the Party Central Committee’s regulations on the implementation of the Party Statutes, as well as on the Party's inspection, supervision and disciplinary work.

Participants also offered opinions on the working regulations of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission and provisions concerning political and ideological work within the Party.

For the remainder of the morning and throughout the afternoon, the Party Central Committee and delegates met in groups to deliberate and provide feedback on a range of additional matters.

These included the five-year socio-economic development plan, the five-year national financial plan, the medium-term public investment plan, and the five-year public debt borrowing and repayment plan, all for the 2026-30 period.

The committee discussed a proposal to establish centrally-run Đồng Nai City in the South. It also looked back on 20 years of the 10th Party Central Committee’s 5th meeting resolution on strengthening Party inspection and supervision, and the 10th Party Central Committee’s 3rd plenum resolution on strengthening the Party's leadership in the fight against corruption and wastefulness. — VNA/VNS