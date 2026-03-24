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Home Politics & Law

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính visits nuclear exhibition in Moscow

March 24, 2026 - 15:49
During his official visit to the Russian Federation, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, on the morning of March 24, 2026 (local time), visited a nuclear exhibition at the National Exhibition Centre in Moscow.

During his official visit to the Russian Federation, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, on the morning of March 24, 2026 (local time), visited a nuclear exhibition at the National Exhibition Centre in Moscow.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính tours the nuclear exhibition in Moscow. VNA/VNS Photos 
A model illustrating the nuclear energy production chain at the nuclear exhibition in Moscow.
A view of the nuclear exhibition at the National Exhibition Centre in Russia.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính tours the nuclear exhibition in Moscow.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính tours the nuclear exhibition in Moscow.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính tours the nuclear exhibition in Moscow.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính tours the nuclear exhibition in Moscow.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính tours the nuclear exhibition in Moscow.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính tours the nuclear exhibition in Moscow.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính tours the nuclear exhibition in Moscow.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính tours the nuclear exhibition in Moscow.

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