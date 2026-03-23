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Home Politics & Law

Press release for 14th Party Central Committee’s second plenum

March 23, 2026 - 20:54
The committee worked in groups to review the management model of national media and press agencies, the Việt Nam Academy of Social Sciences, and the Việt Nam Academy of Science and Technology in the new situation. Participants also examined working regulations of the 14th-term Party Central Committee, its Politburo and Secretariat, and the working agenda of the Party Central Committee for this term.

 

Delegates attend the opening session of the second meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee. VNA/VNS Photo 

HÀ NỘI — The 14th Party Central Committee opened its second plenum in Hà Nội on Monday, with Party General Secretary Tô Lâm delivering an opening speech and chairing the event.

Politburo member and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn directed the session.

Following the opening ceremony, the committee conducted a closed-door meeting to deliberate on personnel matters, including the nomination of candidates for leadership roles in State agencies for the 2026–2031 term and the election of additional members to the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission.

The committee later worked in groups to review the management model of national media and press agencies, the Việt Nam Academy of Social Sciences, and the Việt Nam Academy of Science and Technology in the new situation. Participants also examined working regulations of the 14th-term Party Central Committee, its Politburo and Secretariat, and the working agenda of the Party Central Committee for this term.

The group discussions extended into the afternoon. Later sessions mulled over regulations for following the Party Central Committee’s Party Charter; Party inspection, supervision, and discipline under the Party Central Committee; working regulations of the Inspection Commission, and rules on political and ideological work within the Party. — VNA/VNS

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