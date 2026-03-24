HÀ NỘI — As part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Thailand (August 6, 1976 – 2026), the Embassy of Việt Nam in Thailand, in coordination with the Association of Vietnamese in Thailand, held a seminar on the role of Thai people of Vietnamese origin - a sustainable bridge for Thailand–Việt Nam relations.

The event, held on Sunday in Udon Thani province, northeastern Thailand, brought together a large number of overseas Vietnamese across generations. Participants reviewed the community’s positive contributions to the host country while discussing ways to further strengthen the growing friendship between the two nations.

Among the speakers was Professor Lae Dilokwittayarat, a distinguished Thai national of Vietnamese origin who currently serves as a senator in the Thai Parliament and is a veteran scholar at the Faculty of Economics of Chulalongkorn University.

Sharing his reflections at the seminar, the professor, whose Vietnamese name is Đỗ Đức Khôi, noted that many families of Vietnamese descent have lived in Thailand for centuries. Historical and blood ties between the Thai and Vietnamese people are reflected in cultural traces deeply rooted in daily life in Thailand, from similarities in family-related vocabulary to common lifestyles and culinary traditions.

Professor Lae stressed that cultural affinity plays a crucial role in international diplomatic relations. While politics and economics may involve competition, shared origins and kinship often bring people closer together. In this regard, he described the Vietnamese community in Thailand as an important cultural bridge that should be preserved and nurtured to sustain bilateral friendship.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phạm Việt Hùng expressed strong agreement with this view, emphasising that the tradition of remembering one’s roots is not only characteristic of the Vietnamese community in Thailand but also shared by Thai communities abroad, including those in Việt Nam. He underscored that overseas Vietnamese constitute a valuable factor in building trust and mutual understanding between the two countries, and will continue to serve as a key link in coordinating common interests.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Surapol Petchvarara, an executive member of the Thailand–Việt Nam Friendship Association, highlighted the role of “people-to-people diplomacy” played by Thai nationals of Vietnamese origin. He described their understanding of and attachment to both countries as a “natural bridge” linking Thailand and Việt Nam, helping grassroots engagement further promote state-level diplomacy.

He also underscored the importance of preserving the cultural identity of families of Vietnamese descent in Thailand. Activities promoting traditional heritage such as ao dai performances organised by the community with the participation of younger generations were cited as effective ways to safeguard national identity and pass it on to the future. Encouraging greater involvement of overseas Vietnamese youth in joint initiatives between the two countries, he added, will remain one of the association’s priorities in the coming period. — VNA/VNS