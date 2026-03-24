Vietnamese, Cambodian fronts step up cooperation with renewed agreement

HÀ NỘI — Leaders of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee and National Council of the Solidarity Front for the Development of Cambodia Motherland (SFDCM) held talks in Hà Nội on Monday, renewing their cooperation agreement for the 2026-2031 period.

Co-chairing the meeting with SFDCM President Men Sam An, VFF Central Committee President Bùi Thị Minh Hoài noted that the visit by the Cambodian delegation comes as traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries continues to develop across all channels, including the Party, State, National Assembly, Government and people-to-people.

Hoài, who also serves as a secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam's Central Committee and a Politburo member, expressed confidence that the visit would further strengthen cooperation between the two fronts.

During the talks, both sides shared updates on their respective national socio-economic development and on the activities of their organisations.

They also reviewed the implementation of their cooperation agreement for the 2020-2025 period, and reached an agreement on cooperation priorities for the next five years.

Under the new framework, both front organisations reaffirm their commitment to enhancing close coordination to further strengthen traditional friendship and good neighbourly ties between Việt Nam and Cambodia.

They also aim to raise public awareness, particularly among younger generations, of the significance of bilateral relations, and preserve and promote these long-standing bonds to ensure sustainable, long-term development.

Both the VFF and SFDCM agreed to step up coordination and information sharing on socio-economic developments, provide mutual support, and exchange experience in fulfilling their respective roles and mandates, thereby contributing to the broader Việt Nam–Cambodia comprehensive cooperation.

Each year, the two sides will alternate in organising high-level leadership delegation exchanges to share experience in their operations.

In addition, every two years, they will take turns organising or holding bilateral consultations on building a peaceful, friendly and cooperative border for mutual development, with the participation of central and provincial-level front leaders and officials from border localities of both countries.

Under the 2026-2031 agreement, the Vietnamese and Cambodian front organisations will also look into sending experts to present thematic reports or receive delegations for study visits and professional exchanges, based on each side’s needs.

Notably, the new cooperation document includes the coordination to host the sixth conference of the front leaders of Việt Nam, Laos and Cambodia in Việt Nam in 2027.

The VFF and SFDCM also aim to act as a bridge to gather public feedback and aspirations, contributing to national development, while coordinating in monitoring the implementation of treaties and agreements signed by the two governments.

In the lead-up to the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Cambodia (June 24, 1967-2027), both sides agreed to coordinate in organising commemorative activities in line with the directions of the two Parties, States and their respective front organisations. — VNS