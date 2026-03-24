PM visits Russia’s nuclear energy museum, metro systems

MOSCOW — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Tuesday morning (local time) visited the ATOM Museum and the control centre of the Moscow Metro during his official visit to Russia.

These are two sectors in which Russia has strong expertise and which Việt Nam is prioritising for development.

Located within the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy complex in Moscow, the ATOM Museum was built in 2018 and opened in 2023.

With a total floor area of about 25,000sq.m, the facility showcases the history and modern achievements of Russia’s nuclear energy sector and hosts exhibitions, lectures and business meetings to promote developments and future directions of the industry.

The museum features sections highlighting early and significant atomic discoveries as well as potential applications of nuclear technology in energy, medicine, food processing and agriculture.

During the visit, Chính expressed admiration for the achievements of the former Soviet Union and present-day Russia in this field as he was introduced to the Russian research and development of atomic technology, as well as the human and infrastructure resources underpinning peaceful nuclear development.

He noted that the former Soviet Union and now Russia had long cooperated with Việt Nam in research and development of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes. The two countries signed an agreement to build a nuclear power plant in Việt Nam during this visit, aimed at ensuring national energy security.

With Việt Nam pursuing rapid and sustainable development based on science, technology and innovation, the Vietnamese Government leader suggested that the two countries would further strengthen cooperation in the peaceful use of atomic energy, including expanding applications in medicine, food processing and agriculture.

On the same day, the PM visited the control centre of the Moscow Metro, where he was briefed on its history and future development plans, as well as the centralised system overseeing the entire network.

The Moscow Metro is one of the world’s largest urban transit systems. Operational since 1935, as of December 2024, it spans 466.62km with 271 stations, making it the longest metro network in Europe and the eighth longest globally.

With an average daily ridership of about 7.5 million passengers, it is the busiest metro system in Europe and outside Asia.

Beyond being an efficient mode of transport, the Moscow Metro is also a cultural and historical symbol of Russia, playing a key role in the city’s daily life while attracting tourists.

Chính said that, guided by a pioneering spirit, Việt Nam was pursuing strategic breakthroughs, including infrastructure development.

The Southeast Asian country was focusing on expanding transport infrastructure, with multiple urban railway projects underway or planned, particularly in Hà Nội and HCM City, with a vision of developing modern, green and smart systems.

He noted that Moscow’s experience in developing its metro system would offer a valuable reference for Việt Nam, particularly in planning routes, system length, station locations, interchange hubs, administrative facilities, maintenance depots, integration with the broader railway network, and alignment with urban planning and overall transport systems. — VNS