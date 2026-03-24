Việt Nam sends congratulations to DPRK's high-ranking leaders

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường on Tuesday sent a message of congratulations to Kim Jong Un on his re-election as Chairman of State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) at the first session of the 15th Supreme People’s Assembly (SPA).

On this occasion, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính also cabled a congratulatory message to Pak Thae Song on his re-election as Premier of the DPRK Cabinet.

Chairman of the National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn sent a congratulatory message to Jo Yong Won on his election as Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People’s Assembly and concurrently Chairman of the Supreme People’s Assembly of the DPRK.

On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung congratulated Choe Son Hui on her reappointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the DPRK.

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), in addition to personnel matters, the 15th SPA's first session reviewed amendments and supplements to the Constitution, the implementation of the five-year national economic development plan set out at the ninth Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea, as well as the execution of the 2025 state budget and discussions on the 2026 budget. — VNA/VNS