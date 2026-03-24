Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam sends congratulations to DPRK's high-ranking leaders

March 24, 2026 - 21:03
The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea convened the first session of its Supreme People’s Assembly (SPA) on March 22.
Top leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un at the first session of the 15th Supreme People’s Assembly in Pyongyang on March 22, 2026. — YONHAP/VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường on Tuesday sent a message of congratulations to Kim Jong Un on his re-election as Chairman of State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) at the first session of the 15th Supreme People’s Assembly (SPA).

On this occasion, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính also cabled a congratulatory message to Pak Thae Song on his re-election as Premier of the DPRK Cabinet.

Chairman of the National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn sent a congratulatory message to Jo Yong Won on his election as Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People’s Assembly and concurrently Chairman of the Supreme People’s Assembly of the DPRK.

On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung congratulated Choe Son Hui on her reappointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the DPRK.

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), in addition to personnel matters, the 15th SPA's first session reviewed amendments and supplements to the Constitution, the implementation of the five-year national economic development plan set out at the ninth Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea, as well as the execution of the 2025 state budget and discussions on the 2026 budget. — VNA/VNS

Vietnam DPRK relations North Korea

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Sustainable bridge for Thailand–Việt Nam relations

The event, held on Sunday in Udon Thani province, northeastern Thailand, brought together a large number of overseas Vietnamese across generations. Participants reviewed the community’s positive contributions to the host country while discussing ways to further strengthen the growing friendship between the two nations.
Politics & Law

Youth key to nation’s future: Party chief

"We have grounds to expect that Vietnam’s youth will continue to write new chapters of the nation’s glorious history in the language of today: the language of knowledge, creativity, responsibility, and the relentless aspiration to rise and excel," wrote Party leader Tô Lâm.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom