Eighty-seven self-nominated candidates elected People's Council deputies

HÀ NỘI — A total of 87 self-nominated candidates have been elected deputies to the people's councils at all levels, including two at the provincial level and 85 at the commune level, according to reports from 34 cities and provinces nationwide.

Tạ Thị Yên, vice chairwoman of the National Assembly’s Committee for Deputy Affairs and Standing Deputy Chief of the National Election Council (NEC)’s Office, said 2,552 provincial-level people’s council deputies for the 2026–31 tenure were elected.

The overall structure of new deputies has improved. Female deputies number 758, accounting for 29.7 per cent, 0.7 percentage points higher than the previous term. Young deputies, under 40 years old, totalled 184, or 7.21 per cent. Ethnic minority deputies counted 413 (16.18 per cent), non-Party deputies 105 (4.11 per cent), and re-elected deputies 1,307 (51.21 per cent).

In terms of qualifications, 75.59 per cent of the deputies hold postgraduate degrees, up 17.27 per cent from the previous term. Those with undergraduate degrees account for 25.78 per cent, while those below the undergraduate level make up 5.25 per cent. Two self-nominated candidates were elected, equivalent to 0.08 per cent of the total.

At the commune level, preliminary figures show that 72,437 people’s council deputies were elected nationwide. Women account for 31.55 per cent, or 22,853 deputies; young deputies 19.64 per cent (14,224), ethnic minority deputies 20.41 per cent (14,788), non-Party members 5.98 per cent (4,333), and re-elected deputies 51.76 per cent (37,496).

Deputies with university and postgraduate degrees form the majority, exceeding 85 per cent, including 26.13 per cent with postgraduate degrees and 59.17 per cent with university degrees. Those below the university level account for 14.77 per cent. A total of 85 self-nominated candidates were elected, representing 0.12 per cent, Yên noted.

Based on proposals from localities, the NEC approved early voting at 217 polling stations across 11 cities and provinces. Voter turnout reached 99.87 per cent, with eight cities and provinces achieving a 100 per cent turnout rate.

On Election Day, 129 communes and wards in 27 cities and provinces elected 160 fewer commune-level people’s council deputies than required. However, only three constituencies in Bắc Ninh, Gia Lai, and Lâm Đồng provinces must hold additional voting because they failed to meet the required structure and two-thirds threshold for the number of deputies, according to the NEC official. — VNA/VNS